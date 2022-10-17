Raiders place CB Nate Hobbs on IR, sign CB Tevaughn Campbell to practice squad

Oct 17, 2022 at 02:38 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Hobbs_thumb_101722

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have placed CB Nate Hobbs on the Reserve/Injured List, the club announced Monday.

Hobbs was selected 167th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft and has appeared in 21 games with 14 starts over his first two seasons, totaling 107 tackles (78 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad and released CB Bryce Cosby.

Campbell spent the past three seasons (2019-21) with the Los Angeles Chargers, playing in 30 games with 11 starts and compiled 57 tackles (44), one interception, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. A native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he played four seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders (2015), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016) and Montreal Alouettes (2017-18).

