Raiders place CB Nate Hobbs on IR, sign CB Tevaughn Campbell to practice squad

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have placed CB Nate Hobbs on the Reserve/Injured List, the club announced Monday.

Hobbs was selected 167th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft and has appeared in 21 games with 14 starts over his first two seasons, totaling 107 tackles (78 solo), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Additionally, the Raiders have signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad and released CB Bryce Cosby.