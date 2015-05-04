Weekend Recap

May 04, 2015 at 04:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

2015_DS_WeekendRewind.jpg

It was a busy weekend at 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway, as the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago concluded Saturday.

The Raiders completed their 10-man draft class, and we're here to catch you up on everything Silver and Black you may have missed.

As we stated earlier, General Manager Reggie McKenzie and his staff were busy putting the finishing touches on the 2015 draft class this weekend, so check out a full recap of all things draft, right here.

After the completion of the Draft, the national experts began rolling out their team grades. Find out what grade Marc Istook and Elliot Harrison of NFL Network give the Silver and Black for their 2015 class.

NFL Media's Charley Casserly believes that the Raiders significantly upgraded their offense. See what he had to say.

Following the conclusion of the Draft Saturday, Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media one, last time and gave his initial thoughts on the 2015 draft class.

On Saturday, former Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum announced the Raiders Day 3 selections from Travis Air Force Base. Take a look at the best images from the event.

Raiders Picks Announced from Travis AFB

Napoleon McCallum announces the Raiders Day 3 draft selections from Travis Air Force Base.

No Title
1 / 5
No Title
2 / 5
No Title
3 / 5
No Title
4 / 5
No Title
5 / 5
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Catch up on our ongoing 100 Days of Jersey Numbers Series, with numbers 89 and 90.

The Raiders also unveiled their new mobile app, now available for download.

043015-app-cp.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising