Weekend Recap

It was a busy weekend at 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway, as the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago concluded Saturday.

The Raiders completed their 10-man draft class, and we're here to catch you up on everything Silver and Black you may have missed.

As we stated earlier, General Manager Reggie McKenzie and his staff were busy putting the finishing touches on the 2015 draft class this weekend, so check out a full recap of all things draft, right here.