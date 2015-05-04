Weekend Recap

It was a busy weekend at 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway, as the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago concluded Saturday.
The Raiders completed their 10-man draft class, and we're here to catch you up on everything Silver and Black you may have missed.
As we stated earlier, General Manager Reggie McKenzie and his staff were busy putting the finishing touches on the 2015 draft class this weekend, so check out a full recap of all things draft, right here.
After the completion of the Draft, the national experts began rolling out their team grades. Find out what grade Marc Istook and Elliot Harrison of NFL Network give the Silver and Black for their 2015 class.
NFL Media's Charley Casserly believes that the Raiders significantly upgraded their offense. See what he had to say.
Following the conclusion of the Draft Saturday, Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media one, last time and gave his initial thoughts on the 2015 draft class.
On Saturday, former Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum announced the Raiders Day 3 selections from Travis Air Force Base. Take a look at the best images from the event.
