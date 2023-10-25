What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

The excitement isn't just among young players looking to see their sport on the biggest stage. NFL players are sharing their enthusiasm at the prospect of going for gold with Team USA.

"I'd definitely suit up. That'd be awesome and be an honor to play for the country," said Raiders running back Brandon Bolden

Since arriving in Las Vegas, the Silver and Black have been ardent supporters of growing flag football in local high schools with a special focus on girls flag, as Nevada is one of eight states with varsity girls flag teams.

Along with supporting boys tackle football, the Raiders have celebrated girls flag by showcasing select high school football matchups each week throughout the season and in collaboration with Nike and USA Football, have donated $150,000 in product to girls programs including uniforms, flag belts and field equipment.

The club also created the Silver and Black Flag Football League, connecting parents and youth ages 5-14 to flag football opportunities in Southern Nevada, supporting 5,000 youth annually.