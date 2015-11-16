What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To Raiders-Vikings

The Raiders returned to action on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, looking to find their way back in the win column following a tough road trip the week prior. The offense was coming off a string of stellar performances while the defense was looking to showcase the type of strong efforts that helped the Silver and Black defeat the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Unfortunately, things didn't go exactly as planned for the Raiders. Despite managing to climb back into the lead after falling behind 13-0 early, things went south in the fourth quarter and Minnesota pulled away as Adrian Peterson ate up over 200 yards on the ground. The Silver and Black did show some good signs throughout the game, however – Derek Carr went over the 300-yard passing mark yet again, the defense racked up four sacks, and both Andre Holmes and Clive Walford found the end zone, continuing to establish themselves as reliable targets in the passing game.