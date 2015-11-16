What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To Raiders-Vikings

Nov 16, 2015 at 02:57 AM

Game Action: Raiders Fall 30-14 to Vikings

Raiders fall to Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 10. Alas, players and coaches remain confident and find motivation for remaining weeks.

No Title
1 / 139
No Title
2 / 139
No Title
3 / 139
No Title
4 / 139
No Title
5 / 139
No Title
6 / 139
No Title
7 / 139
No Title
8 / 139
No Title
9 / 139
No Title
10 / 139
No Title
11 / 139
No Title
12 / 139
No Title
13 / 139
No Title
14 / 139
No Title
15 / 139
No Title
16 / 139
No Title
17 / 139
No Title
18 / 139
No Title
19 / 139
No Title
20 / 139
No Title
21 / 139
No Title
22 / 139
No Title
23 / 139
No Title
24 / 139
No Title
25 / 139
No Title
26 / 139
No Title
27 / 139
No Title
28 / 139
No Title
29 / 139
No Title
30 / 139
No Title
31 / 139
No Title
32 / 139
No Title
33 / 139
No Title
34 / 139
No Title
35 / 139
No Title
36 / 139
No Title
37 / 139
No Title
38 / 139
No Title
39 / 139
No Title
40 / 139
No Title
41 / 139
No Title
42 / 139
No Title
43 / 139
No Title
44 / 139
No Title
45 / 139
No Title
46 / 139
No Title
47 / 139
No Title
48 / 139
No Title
49 / 139
No Title
50 / 139
No Title
51 / 139
No Title
52 / 139
No Title
53 / 139
No Title
54 / 139
No Title
55 / 139
No Title
56 / 139
No Title
57 / 139
No Title
58 / 139
No Title
59 / 139
No Title
60 / 139
No Title
61 / 139
No Title
62 / 139
No Title
63 / 139
No Title
64 / 139
No Title
65 / 139
No Title
66 / 139
No Title
67 / 139
No Title
68 / 139
No Title
69 / 139
No Title
70 / 139
No Title
71 / 139
No Title
72 / 139
No Title
73 / 139
No Title
74 / 139
No Title
75 / 139
No Title
76 / 139
No Title
77 / 139
No Title
78 / 139
No Title
79 / 139
No Title
80 / 139
No Title
81 / 139
No Title
82 / 139
No Title
83 / 139
No Title
84 / 139
No Title
85 / 139
No Title
86 / 139
No Title
87 / 139
No Title
88 / 139
No Title
89 / 139
No Title
90 / 139
No Title
91 / 139
No Title
92 / 139
No Title
93 / 139
No Title
94 / 139
No Title
95 / 139
No Title
96 / 139
No Title
97 / 139
No Title
98 / 139
No Title
99 / 139
No Title
100 / 139
No Title
101 / 139
No Title
102 / 139
No Title
103 / 139
No Title
104 / 139
No Title
105 / 139
No Title
106 / 139
No Title
107 / 139
No Title
108 / 139
No Title
109 / 139
No Title
110 / 139
No Title
111 / 139
No Title
112 / 139
No Title
113 / 139
No Title
114 / 139
No Title
115 / 139
No Title
116 / 139
No Title
117 / 139
No Title
118 / 139
No Title
119 / 139
No Title
120 / 139
No Title
121 / 139
No Title
122 / 139
No Title
123 / 139
No Title
124 / 139
No Title
125 / 139
No Title
126 / 139
No Title
127 / 139
No Title
128 / 139
No Title
129 / 139
No Title
130 / 139
No Title
131 / 139
No Title
132 / 139
No Title
133 / 139
No Title
134 / 139
No Title
135 / 139
No Title
136 / 139
No Title
137 / 139
No Title
138 / 139
No Title
139 / 139
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Raiders returned to action on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, looking to find their way back in the win column following a tough road trip the week prior. The offense was coming off a string of stellar performances while the defense was looking to showcase the type of strong efforts that helped the Silver and Black defeat the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Unfortunately, things didn't go exactly as planned for the Raiders. Despite managing to climb back into the lead after falling behind 13-0 early, things went south in the fourth quarter and Minnesota pulled away as Adrian Peterson ate up over 200 yards on the ground. The Silver and Black did show some good signs throughout the game, however – Derek Carr went over the 300-yard passing mark yet again, the defense racked up four sacks, and both Andre Holmes and Clive Walford found the end zone, continuing to establish themselves as reliable targets in the passing game.

Ultimately, the Raiders fell to 4-5 on the season and still have to prove themselves against winning teams in the league if they want to be viewed as contenders – here's some of the social media chatter around the team since yesterday's game:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising