What They're Saying: Von Miller calls Derek Carr one of his favorite quarterbacks

On QB Derek Carr:

"He's a great leader, he's a great man and a lot of people respect him. I know I respect him. I know he's a guy who's capable of pulling his troops together and keeping them focused." – Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

"He's one of my favorite quarterbacks in the league. He's a hell of a player, I've got a lot of respect for him. … I want him to do well, I want him to pass for all the yards in the world, just not against the Broncos." – Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller