What They're Saying: Von Miller calls Derek Carr one of his favorite quarterbacks

Here's what Denver Broncos' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 6 matchup.
On TE Darren Waller:
"He's a wide receiver in a tight end body. He's big enough to play tight end, do the blocking that they ask him to do, be a regular tight end, but he's talented enough, fast enough to run wide receiver routes. He's a special talent, one of the special players in this league." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio
"He's a problem for any defense, no matter how you want to come at it schematically." – Broncos safety Justin Simmons
On QB Derek Carr:
"He's a great leader, he's a great man and a lot of people respect him. I know I respect him. I know he's a guy who's capable of pulling his troops together and keeping them focused." – Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
"He's one of my favorite quarterbacks in the league. He's a hell of a player, I've got a lot of respect for him. … I want him to do well, I want him to pass for all the yards in the world, just not against the Broncos." – Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller
"He's always been very impressive to me. He's really a good passer. He's accurate with good touch at all three levels of the field. He has good command of their offense. They do a lot of audibling and he's very good at it. He's got really good pocket feel. The guy is one of the upper echelon quarterbacks in the league." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio
On WR Henry Ruggs III:
"He's a good vertical threat for the team and he creates matchups that they like to see on the field with his speed." – Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II on Henry Ruggs
On WR Hunter Renfrow:
"We can't say enough about Renfrow. That guy is a really good football player. He does so many of his off-speed cuts and he's so in rhythm with the quarterback. Those guys have got a real chemistry and that's what makes it really tough." – Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell
"Really quick, really elusive, great instincts for football. Tough to tackle after he catches it. He's really one of the top slots in the league." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio