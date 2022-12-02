What They're Saying: Chargers game-planning to potentially face 'dangerous' Josh Jacobs

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"This is a quality team. We knew that the first time we played them. … They have a lot of high-quality personnel, a lot of experience." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
"They're rolling right now and they're playing really good football." – Chargers DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
On RB Josh Jacobs:
"He can make you miss. He can run through you. He's a very dangerous player." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
"Great back, especially after contact." – Chargers S Derwin James Jr.
"He's running hard. He's being patient behind his offensive line." – Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill
"I think even going into Week 1, we knew he was a weapon. He has the ability to do exactly what he's been doing. Phenomenal running back, he runs hard, knows how to make the plays and he's big. He can catch passes out of the backfield. People love to talk about the fact that he ran for 239 or something crazy, but he still caught 70 plus passing yards, so he's really and all-around back. He's somebody who can make you pay if you're not in your gap, not tackling well." – Chargers DL Morgan Fox
On the Raiders run game:
"They know how to run the ball. They have an identity. They have tight ends who can block which makes the running game go a lot better, and they've got an elite runner that breaks a lot of tackles." – Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley
On WR Davante Adams:
"Davante Adams is Davante Adams. One of one." – Chargers DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
On QB Derek Carr:
"He's a guy that can get hot. We don't want him getting hot." – Chargers S Derwin James Jr.
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He's a guy that can just completely ruin your day. Someone we're going to be aware of being on the field." – Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi
