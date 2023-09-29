What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

As the Raiders get ready to travel to Los Angeles, take a look at what the Chargers' players and coaches have to say about the Week 4 matchup.
On preparing for the Raiders:
"The Raiders are a really good football team and it's going to require all of our attention and a great week of preparation of practice to have any shot on Sunday." - Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
On the Raiders offense:
"They've got really good personnel. It starts with the ground game with Josh [Jacobs]. I know Josh very well, coached him at [Alabama]. He's a unique talent, very competitive, hard to tackle in space, one man can't really get it done a lot of the time so he's going to be a challenge. So he's got our full respect and our attention. And then you got Davante outside. He's a matchup issue, one of the best players in the league in his position, hundred catches every year, and then Jimmy at quarterback. Josh [McDaniels] does a really good job at mixing the run and the pass and getting his best players the ball in space so they can make explosive plays. So, got to do a really good job of respecting that and going out there to try and calm it down. - Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley
On the Raiders defense:
"They're always going to be a very sound football team, they're going to be really well prepared, obviously they got some premier players in this league on that side of the ball so it'll be a big challenge" - Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
On CB Marcus Peters:
"He's a ball hawk. He's smart, he knows concepts, he plays the quarterback well. He breaks off of routes, he's risky and he tries to make plays out there so you're going to have to be on your A-game. ... We're probably going to be talking back and forth. That's my guy though, so it's all love." - Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"I think he's very good. He's one of the best at what he does and he's definitely one of those guys you have to be aware of whenever he's on the field." - Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
On Raiders special teams:
"Obviously preparing for a really good team and we've got to make sure we are ready to go. They've got really good core guys, specialists, obviously their returners. We have a lot of respect for those guys." - Chargers special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken
On the Raiders and Chargers rivalry:
"It's always exciting to play the Raiders, it's going to be a fun one. Cant wait to get out there." - Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack
As the Raiders prepare for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.