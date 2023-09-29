What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

"They've got really good personnel. It starts with the ground game with Josh [Jacobs]. I know Josh very well, coached him at [Alabama]. He's a unique talent, very competitive, hard to tackle in space, one man can't really get it done a lot of the time so he's going to be a challenge. So he's got our full respect and our attention. And then you got Davante outside. He's a matchup issue, one of the best players in the league in his position, hundred catches every year, and then Jimmy at quarterback. Josh [McDaniels] does a really good job at mixing the run and the pass and getting his best players the ball in space so they can make explosive plays. So, got to do a really good job of respecting that and going out there to try and calm it down. - Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley