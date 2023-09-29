What They're Saying: Keenan Allen excited to go up against 'ball hawk' Marcus Peters

Sep 29, 2023 at 04:03 PM
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

As the Raiders get ready to travel to Los Angeles, take a look at what the Chargers' players and coaches have to say about the Week 4 matchup.

On preparing for the Raiders:

"The Raiders are a really good football team and it's going to require all of our attention and a great week of preparation of practice to have any shot on Sunday." - Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

On the Raiders offense:

"They've got really good personnel. It starts with the ground game with Josh [Jacobs]. I know Josh very well, coached him at [Alabama]. He's a unique talent, very competitive, hard to tackle in space, one man can't really get it done a lot of the time so he's going to be a challenge. So he's got our full respect and our attention. And then you got Davante outside. He's a matchup issue, one of the best players in the league in his position, hundred catches every year, and then Jimmy at quarterback. Josh [McDaniels] does a really good job at mixing the run and the pass and getting his best players the ball in space so they can make explosive plays. So, got to do a really good job of respecting that and going out there to try and calm it down. - Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

On the Raiders defense:

"They're always going to be a very sound football team, they're going to be really well prepared, obviously they got some premier players in this league on that side of the ball so it'll be a big challenge" - Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

On CB Marcus Peters:

"He's a ball hawk. He's smart, he knows concepts, he plays the quarterback well. He breaks off of routes, he's risky and he tries to make plays out there so you're going to have to be on your A-game. ... We're probably going to be talking back and forth. That's my guy though, so it's all love." - Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"I think he's very good. He's one of the best at what he does and he's definitely one of those guys you have to be aware of whenever he's on the field." - Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

On Raiders special teams:

"Obviously preparing for a really good team and we've got to make sure we are ready to go. They've got really good core guys, specialists, obviously their returners. We have a lot of respect for those guys." - Chargers special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken

On the Raiders and Chargers rivalry:

"It's always exciting to play the Raiders, it's going to be a fun one. Cant wait to get out there." - Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chargers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert H. Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Doug Sheridan/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
37 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
59 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
60 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
61 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
64 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
65 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
66 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
67 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
68 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
69 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
70 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
72 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
73 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
74 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
75 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
76 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
77 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
78 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
79 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
80 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
81 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
82 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 110

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
106 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
