What They're Saying: Robert Saleh, Jets ready to take on a 'really freaking good' Raiders defense

On WR Davante Adams:

"I would say he's an artist and by that, I mean he's just very technical with everything that he does. Every step means something. He is very deliberate with his releases at the line of scrimmage. You can tell he watched film on the corners that he's playing. Even at the top of the route, he knows how to manipulate leverages, he knows how to create an illusion of going somewhere and actually going somewhere else. Obviously, he can catch the ball, he has decent size, he could run, he has decent speed, he just an overall great receiver. There's a reason why he's always at the top of the list every year when you talk about the best receivers in the league." - New York Jets CB D.J. Reed

"When you just study, not necessarily studying his targets, not necessarily studying his catches, his yards, you just see the movement and the route running, and the separation, and he's still scary in all of those ways. I know our guys are excited to play against him because he is absolutely still one of the best wide receivers in this league." - New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

"He's an elite talent, obviously. Probably going to be in the Hall of Fame one day and he's got a tremendous mindset. Everything I've heard about him, just obviously being connected to all those guys in Green Bay and with Coach LaFleur and all that, but he's elite. Elite in every aspect of football and an elite football player aside from just his athleticism. He understands the game, he can feel space, he can feel just his releases, just all of it." - New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh