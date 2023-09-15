What They're Saying: Bills gearing up to play a 'determined rushing attack' in the Raiders offense 

Sep 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

As the Silver and Black travel to Buffalo for Week 2, take a look at what the Bills' players and coaches had to say ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

On the Raiders offense:

"They do a good job. They've got weapons outside as well. They've got speed and power with the running back and Jimmy [Garoppolo] does a great job." - Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"This is a determined rushing attack that we're going to see." - Bills assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington

"They got some weapons and a good team. They're going to come in and they're going to test us. It's going to be a big challenge for us." - Bills S Micah Hyde

Related Links

On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:

"He's good at knowing his plays. He's good at the quick game. He's efficient with the short passes. He's a good quarterback. He knows his offense." - Bills DE Leonard Floyd

On WR Davante Adams:

"He can run every route in the route tree. He's got really good hands, really strong. He's a great target for Jimmy G." - Bills S Jordan Poyer

"Tae has been a guy that's been one of the best receivers in the league for a while now. ... You can see what makes guys special, what they're good at and what they're not. He doesn't have too many weaknesses." - Bills WR Stefon Diggs

On WR Jakobi Meyers:

"He's a player I have a lot of respect for, playing him in the division for a few years and watching him grow and develop. Very physical football player at the wide receiver position, which, those two don't always go hand in hand. He's extremely involved in the run game. He's a great route runner and I have a ton of respect for his game." - Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

On Raiders defense:

"When you look along that defensive line and that front seven, the linebackers are thumpers and they trigger fast and they read their keys and they trust it. They want to take you off of double teams. They can be very multiple at times or they can rise the occasion that's necessary. I think for that whole defense, they play with a relentless attitude of attacking their opponent." - Bills C Mitch Morse

"They're an impressive group as well. ... Their [defensive coordinator] is a hell of a DC." - Bills WR Stefon Diggs

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"I've just heard great things about him and his habits and his offseason regimen and everything." - Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"His ability to use technique, use his size and length and those type of things is really impressive. The different tools he has in his tool belt through experience, through his different pass rush moves. I think the amount of time he's on the field, it's impressive how hard he goes every single play. He's a guy that plays a lot of snaps but you wouldn't know it when you turn on the tape because every play feels like it's the first play he's back in the game after a rest." - Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

"Maxx Crosby is just unbelievable. He's a phenomenal football player. If you look at play one to the last play, you really can't tell a difference in his speed and his relentlessness near the football. Not only that, he's just got every tool in the book." - Bills C Mitch Morse

On S Marcus Epps:

"Love Marcus, I went to school with him. ... Playing against him in a more prominent role in the defense, it'll be fun to go against him. He's playing really well right now." - Bills QB Josh Allen

On CB Marcus Peters:

"He's a longtime vet in this league. He's very savvy, route recognition, tends to jump some routes and has some success doing that. We've got to be aware of where he's at and who he's on because he can impact a game." - Bills QB Josh Allen

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Bills

As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, take a look back at photos from their past matchups.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
1 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
2 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
3 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
4 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
5 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
6 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
7 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
8 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
9 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
10 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Bob Galbraith/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
11 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Reed Saxon/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
12 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
13 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Peter Barber/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
14 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
15 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
16 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
17 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
18 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
19 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
20 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
21 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
22 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
23 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
24 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
25 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
26 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
27 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
28 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
29 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
30 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
31 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
32 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
33 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
34 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
35 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
36 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
37 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
38 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
39 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
40 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
41 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
42 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
43 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
44 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
45 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
46 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
47 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
48 / 51

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
49 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
50 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
51 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 7-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos prepare to face a 'technician' in Davante Adams

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches had to say about the Raiders going into Week 1.
news

What They're Saying: Analysts share thoughts on 2023 Training Camp

See what NFL Network analysts are saying about the Silver and Black through two weeks of camp.
news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.
news

What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders' free agency moves

What did top NFL analysts have to say about the Silver and Black's notable signings?
news

What They're Saying: Players, media awed by Raiders facilities during Pro Bowl 

Take a look at what people around the league said about Raiders HQ and Allegiant Stadium throughout 2023 Pro Bowl week.
news

What They're Saying: Travis Kelce, Chiefs see Maxx Crosby as 'an absolute game-wrecker'

Take a look at what Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 18 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: 'Their record doesn't at all reflect what a good football team they are,' notes Sean McVay

Take a look at what Los Angeles Rams' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 14 matchup.
news

What They're Saying: Chargers game-planning to potentially face 'dangerous' Josh Jacobs

Take a look at what Los Angeles Chargers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

Latest Content

news

Pick Six: Raiders look to their young defenders, offensive line for production in Buffalo

Sep 15, 2023

Six storylines to follow heading into another tough road matchup in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders-Bills Week 2 Injury Report: Jakobi Meyers ruled out

Sep 15, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.
news

What They're Saying: Bills gearing up to play a 'determined rushing attack' in the Raiders offense 

Sep 15, 2023

Take a look at what the Buffalo Bills had to say about the Raiders going into Week 2.
gallery

Practice Photos: Friday 9.15.23

Sep 15, 2023

The Silver and Black get one last practice in at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center before their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 2 contest vs. Bills

Sep 15, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
gallery

Football Spotlight: Bishop Gorman High School vs. Liberty High School

Sep 15, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Bishop Gorman High School as they hosted Liberty High School in a matchup between the top two teams in the state.
news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Bills

Sep 15, 2023

The Silver and Black are Buffalo bound for a Week 2 matchup against the Bills.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 9.15.23 | Week 2 vs. Bills | RPP

Sep 15, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to practice from The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'It's been a good week of work' 

Sep 15, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks final prep for the Buffalo Bills and provides an update on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
video

Nate Hobbs is playing with a new energy. Plus, a numbers deep dive with Cynthia Frelund

Sep 14, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Cynthia Frelund and Bucky Brooks to get you ready for the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 2 at Bills

Sep 14, 2023

With Josh Allen capable of running around or over defenders, while also displaying the capacity to throw the ball over the top of the defense, the Raiders must keep their eyes on No. 17.
news

Raiders buscan sorprender a Bills

Sep 14, 2023

Los Malosos jugarán su segundo partido consecutivo en patio ajeno al visitar a Buffalo en la semana dos, donde Las Vegas tiene la meta de seguir invictos.
View All
Advertising