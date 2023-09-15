What They're Saying: Bills gearing up to play a 'determined rushing attack' in the Raiders offense 

As the Silver and Black travel to Buffalo for Week 2, take a look at what the Bills' players and coaches had to say ahead of the Week 2 matchup.
On the Raiders offense:
"They do a good job. They've got weapons outside as well. They've got speed and power with the running back and Jimmy [Garoppolo] does a great job." - Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"This is a determined rushing attack that we're going to see." - Bills assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington
"They got some weapons and a good team. They're going to come in and they're going to test us. It's going to be a big challenge for us." - Bills S Micah Hyde
On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:
"He's good at knowing his plays. He's good at the quick game. He's efficient with the short passes. He's a good quarterback. He knows his offense." - Bills DE Leonard Floyd
On WR Davante Adams:
"He can run every route in the route tree. He's got really good hands, really strong. He's a great target for Jimmy G." - Bills S Jordan Poyer
"Tae has been a guy that's been one of the best receivers in the league for a while now. ... You can see what makes guys special, what they're good at and what they're not. He doesn't have too many weaknesses." - Bills WR Stefon Diggs
On WR Jakobi Meyers:
"He's a player I have a lot of respect for, playing him in the division for a few years and watching him grow and develop. Very physical football player at the wide receiver position, which, those two don't always go hand in hand. He's extremely involved in the run game. He's a great route runner and I have a ton of respect for his game." - Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
On Raiders defense:
"When you look along that defensive line and that front seven, the linebackers are thumpers and they trigger fast and they read their keys and they trust it. They want to take you off of double teams. They can be very multiple at times or they can rise the occasion that's necessary. I think for that whole defense, they play with a relentless attitude of attacking their opponent." - Bills C Mitch Morse
"They're an impressive group as well. ... Their [defensive coordinator] is a hell of a DC." - Bills WR Stefon Diggs
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"I've just heard great things about him and his habits and his offseason regimen and everything." - Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"His ability to use technique, use his size and length and those type of things is really impressive. The different tools he has in his tool belt through experience, through his different pass rush moves. I think the amount of time he's on the field, it's impressive how hard he goes every single play. He's a guy that plays a lot of snaps but you wouldn't know it when you turn on the tape because every play feels like it's the first play he's back in the game after a rest." - Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
"Maxx Crosby is just unbelievable. He's a phenomenal football player. If you look at play one to the last play, you really can't tell a difference in his speed and his relentlessness near the football. Not only that, he's just got every tool in the book." - Bills C Mitch Morse
On S Marcus Epps:
"Love Marcus, I went to school with him. ... Playing against him in a more prominent role in the defense, it'll be fun to go against him. He's playing really well right now." - Bills QB Josh Allen
On CB Marcus Peters:
"He's a longtime vet in this league. He's very savvy, route recognition, tends to jump some routes and has some success doing that. We've got to be aware of where he's at and who he's on because he can impact a game." - Bills QB Josh Allen
As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, take a look back at photos from their past matchups.