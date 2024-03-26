What to know about the new NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, passed by owners at the Annual League Meeting

The alignment of the kicking team and the receiving team is also modified. All kicking team players, except the kicker, will line up with one foot on the receiving team's 40-yard line. The kicker cannot cross the 50-yard line until the ball touches the ground or a player in landing zone or end zone. The 10 kicking team players also aren't allowed to move off the 40-yard line until the ball hits the ground or player in the landing zone or the end zone.

As for the receiving team, the "setup zone" will be a 5-yard area from the 35-yard line to the 30-yard line where at least 9 receiving team players must line up. A maximum of 2 returners may line up in the landing zone and can move at any time prior to, or during, the kick. Any player in the setup zone cannot move until the kick has hit the ground or a player in the landing zone or the end zone

The new rule change is similar to a format that was introduced by the XFL for one season. With the Competition Committee passing the changes for at least one year, the league has optimism it will make the game safer as a whole.