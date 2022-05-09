Where does the Raiders' 2022 strength of schedule land?

May 09, 2022 at 12:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock n' roll.

Ahead of the full NFL schedule release on Thursday, May 12, we're taking a look at how the Raiders' strength of schedule stacks up against the league.

The Silver and Black are tied with the New Orleans Saints for seventh-hardest schedule, according to the league. Their opponents' 2021 win percentage is at .528 percent.

In 2022, the Raiders will play five teams they battled last season including the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts and of course, their AFC West division foes. Seven teams going up against the Raiders also made the playoffs last season.

Below is a full list of every team's strength of schedule ranked from hardest to easiest:

Table inside Article
RankTeamOpponents 2021 Win Percentage
1Los Angeles Rams.567
2Arizona Cardinals.543
3Cincinnati Bengals.536
4Tampa Bay Buccaneers.535
T-5San Francisco 49ers.533
T-5Kansas City Chiefs.533
T-7Las Vegas Raiders.528
T-7New Orleans Saints.528
9Atlanta Falcons.524
10Los Angeles Chargers.519
11Seattle Seahawks.517
T-12Carolina Panthers.512
T-12Pittsburgh Steelers.512
T-12Buffalo Bills.512
15Denver Broncos.509
16New England Patriots.498
T-17New York Jets.495
T-17Cleveland Browns.495
19Houston Texans.488
20Minnesota Vikings.484
21Miami Dolphins.481
22Green Bay Packers.478
23Baltimore Ravens.474
T-24Chicago Bears.471
T-24Tennessee Titans.471
T-26Jacksonville Jaguars.469
T-26Indianapolis Colts.469
28Detroit Lions.467
29New York Giants.465
30Philadelphia Eagles.464
T-31Dallas Cowboys.462
T-31Washington Commanders.462

