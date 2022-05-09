Where does the Raiders' 2022 strength of schedule land?

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock n' roll.

Ahead of the full NFL schedule release on Thursday, May 12, we're taking a look at how the Raiders' strength of schedule stacks up against the league.

The Silver and Black are tied with the New Orleans Saints for seventh-hardest schedule, according to the league. Their opponents' 2021 win percentage is at .528 percent.

In 2022, the Raiders will play five teams they battled last season including the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts and of course, their AFC West division foes. Seven teams going up against the Raiders also made the playoffs last season.