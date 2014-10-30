Who is Benson Mayowa?

While Mayowa's long-term opportunity didn't come in Seattle, it did however come in Oakland.

The Raiders claimed Mayowa via waivers in late August, and after starting his career in Silver and Black third on the depth chart, he now finds himself in a starting role and is making the most of his opportunity.

"You have to step up when your number's called, and that's what I'm trying to do," he said. "My number has been called and I'm trying to make the most out of it. This is a game of opportunity, so you have to take the opportunity and run with it."

Mayowa is definitely running with his chances on the field. So much so, that it has drawn the attention of Interim Head Coach Tony Sparano.

"Benson's done a really great job," Coach Sparano said earlier this week. "From where he was when he came in here to where he is right now, I think the biggest thing is just that – when we got him, we kind of thought that he would help us in the rush as a pass rusher. What I've noticed is that in the games, he's been around the football in the run game."

On Saturday, Mayowa and the rest of the Raiders will travel north to Washington to prepare for their game against the Seahawks. While each game during the 16-game NFL schedule is important, the former Seahawk did admit that there might be some extra emotion for him on Sunday.

"I'm excited," Mayowa said about his return to Seattle. "I would be crazy to say this isn't a get back game for me. That's what it is for me. I'm trying to go out there and make plays. Every game I'm trying to make plays, but this is a get back game."

To learn more about the Raiders newest defensive asset, check out his appearance on the Silver and Black Show which is set to air on Saturday.

Air Dates and Times:

Bay Area

KTVU FOX 2: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. PT

KICU TV 36: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. PT

Bakersfield

KBFX 58: Saturday, 6:30 a.m. PT

Fresno

CBS 47: Saturday, 11:35 p.m. PT

Sacramento