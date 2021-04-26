Who will the Raiders draft at No. 17? NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shares his pick

It's officially the week of the 2021 NFL Draft, and speculation and conversation is at an all-time high.

Will the Silver and Black lean offense or defense with their first pick at No. 17? Most draftniks seem to suggest the Raiders will take a defensive playmaker, and NFL Network's Omar Ruiz is no different.

During the channel's Mock Draft Live event, Ruiz drafted in place of Mike Mayock, selecting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. The consensus All-American is widely regarded as one of the best linebackers in the draft, and Ruiz thinks Parsons would fit in nicely with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme in Las Vegas.