Why TCU safety Trevon Moehrig's versatility stood out to the Raiders early in the draft process

Apr 30, 2021 at 07:11 PM
Kyle Martin

Jon Gruden is a big believer in the more you can do, the better. His new safety, Trevon Moehrig, is the embodiment of that phrase.

After trading up from the No. 48 pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected the former TCU Horned Frog with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, adding a true centerfielder to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme.

Coming into the draft, General Manager Mike Mayock and Gruden knew they needed to address the safety position, and Moehrig was on their radar very early on.

"They talked about [my versatility] a lot," Moehrig said. "They said it was the one thing they really liked about me, that they could move me and interchange me wherever they needed. So, that was a big thing for them was bringing my versatility and my tool belt to fill in at a bunch of positions."

During his three years at TCU, Moehrig played a multitude of positions. In years past, the Silver and Black have given their defensive backs a handful of responsibilities and asked them to wear multiple hats. It's unlikely Bradley and the coaching staff will overload the rookie with more than he can handle, but his versatility is something they'll use to their benefit down the line.

The 21-year-old is used to roaming the third level of the defense and will be asked to use his ballhawk skills. He totaled seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 124 tackles. Given his experience, Moehrig thinks he'll be able to transition seamlessly from college to the Raiders.

"I think just coming from the college that I came from, TCU, and playing under [Head Coach Gary Patterson] who allowed me to play a bunch of different positions — especially roaming up there in the thirds — I think with his coaching background and helping me get to this point I'll be able to transition pretty well."

Growing pains are to be expected during the process, but Moehrig is confident that won't be an issue, along with his leadership ability.

"I was the quarterback of the defense, so I'm really confident coming in and taking that leadership role, commanding the defense and taking the reins," he said. "I'm super cool with that, confident with it, and I'm just excited to be a starter."

Moehrig projects to be an instant contributor on the Raiders and while it's unclear if he'll start Week 1, he has the potential to be a key cog in Bradley's defense.

