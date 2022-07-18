Davante Adams revealed as first member of Madden 23 '99 Club'

All Madden 23 ratings drop later this week, but one Raiders star's rating has been revealed.

Davante Adams was announced Monday as the first member of the "99 Club" for Madden 23 – marking the third straight year Adams has reached the highest rating in the video game. With his 99 OVR, Adams has a 90 speed rating, 99 catching rating, 99 awareness rating and 95 agility rating.

It's no surprise that Adams is back in the exclusive club, reserved for the best of the best on the field. Last season, Adams totaled a career-high 1,553 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns on 123 receptions and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

Adams is the second Raiders WR ever to be in the 99 Club, joining Randy Moss from Madden 06.