Davante Adams revealed as first member of Madden 23 '99 Club'

Jul 18, 2022 at 06:41 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Adams_99_16x9_2

All Madden 23 ratings drop later this week, but one Raiders star's rating has been revealed.

Davante Adams was announced Monday as the first member of the "99 Club" for Madden 23 – marking the third straight year Adams has reached the highest rating in the video game. With his 99 OVR, Adams has a 90 speed rating, 99 catching rating, 99 awareness rating and 95 agility rating.

It's no surprise that Adams is back in the exclusive club, reserved for the best of the best on the field. Last season, Adams totaled a career-high 1,553 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns on 123 receptions and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

Adams is the second Raiders WR ever to be in the 99 Club, joining Randy Moss from Madden 06.

Madden NFL 23, which features the late John Madden back on the cover of his namesake game, will be released August 19.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

