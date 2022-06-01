Late football giant John Madden featured on Madden 23 cover 

Nobody embodies the game of football quite like John Madden does.
The legendary football coach and broadcaster will grace the cover of Madden 23 – the video game franchise that has expanded over 30 years since Madden lended his name, likeness, commentary and football expertise into the making of the game. Madden passed away at the age of 85 last December.
This will be the first time since 2000 that the football icon has graced the cover of his own video game.
