Late football giant John Madden featured on Madden 23 cover 

Jun 01, 2022 at 08:05 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

MaddenCover_thumb_060122

Nobody embodies the game of football quite like John Madden does.

The legendary football coach and broadcaster will grace the cover of Madden 23 – the video game franchise that has expanded over 30 years since Madden lended his name, likeness, commentary and football expertise into the making of the game. Madden passed away at the age of 85 last December.

This will be the first time since 2000 that the football icon has graced the cover of his own video game.

Photos: Best of Hall of Fame Coach John Madden

View photos of Hall of Famer John Madden's remarkable career with the Silver and Black.

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
1 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
2 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
3 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
4 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
5 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
6 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
7 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
8 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
9 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
10 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
11 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
12 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
13 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
14 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
15 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
16 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
17 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
18 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
19 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
20 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
21 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
22 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
23 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
24 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
25 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
26 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.
27 / 27

John Madden coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record from 1969-1978. During that time, he won five straight AFC West titles and coached the team to victory in Super Bowl XI.

Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr. were natural forces up the middle in the SEC

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards reviews the film of the team's two draft picks at the defensive tackle position.

news

Pro Football Focus: Davante Adams considered the top ranked NFL wide receiver

PFF labeled the Raiders new wide receiver among the NFL's elite going into the 2022 season.

news

'I'm just going to try to be myself': Josh McDaniels on taking the helm and how the Raiders are shaping up in OTAs

The Raiders head coach is eager to get the ball rolling with the start of OTAs.

news

Quick Hits: Players talk new coaching staff and roster additions following Day 3 of OTAs

Read through for some of the best quotes from Denzel Perryman, Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby during Thursday's media availability.

Advertising