Williams Attends Holiday Heroes

Dec 16, 2010 at 09:47 AM
HH5.jpg

LB Sam Williams visits with the young guests of the Holiday Heroes event. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Recently, Oakland Raiders LB Sam Williams attended the 2010 Holiday Heroes event hosted by the Wender Weis Foundation for Children at AT&T Park in San Francisco. According to the Holiday Heroes website, the event benefitted local Bay Area charities including Junior Giants Baseball, the Always Dream Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Rafael House and the San Francisco Child Abuse Prevention Center.

Holiday Heroes is an annual event with the goal of raising funds and awareness for at-risk, disadvantaged youth in the Bay Area. Local professional athletes and team mascots visited with the nearly 200 underprivileged children and their families. "We're just trying to make a small difference in the community so we raise money for a number of organizations in the Bay Area," said Wender Weis President Amy Wender-Hoch. "We work with at risk children so our primary beneficiary is the Junior Giants baseball program in connection with the Giants Community Fund."

HH2.jpg

LB Sam Williams poses with former figure skating gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Williams attended the event with current and former professional athletes including San Francisco Giants outfielder Andres Torres and pitcher Sergio Romo, San Francisco 49ers WR Josh Morgan and T Barry Sims, and Olympic Gold Medalist figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. "It's a great cause and we want to not only help the kids, but be good examples for them as well," said Williams.

HH4.jpg

LB Sam Williams signs autographs for the guests. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Holiday Heroes provided the children the opportunity to meet the professional athletes while taking a VIP look at AT&T Park. Guests were able to explore the Giants locker room, take a few swings in the batting cages, and visit the dugout before enjoying the festivities offered at the club level.

While partaking in the various Holiday Heroes activities, Williams promised an Oakland Raiders fan, Manny Fernandez, and his son Aldo, tickets to the final home game of the 2010 season. "Sam made some people happy here," said Fernandez. "First of all, just meeting someone from the Raiders is amazing. Second, to be able to turn Aldo into a Raider fan was an amazing thing and now we get to go see the Colts versus the Raiders. These guys had the experience of meeting Sam and that was so amazing. What a Christmas present!"

HH1.jpg

LB Sam Williams takes a few swings in the SF Giants batting cages. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Williams took advantage of his Holiday Heroes experience, enjoying the batting cages, signing autographs, posing for photos, and providing an amazing gift for a Raiders fan. With the help of celebrity guests such as Williams, in addition to the silent auction and other donations, Holiday Heroes raised money for local charities and provided a fun-filled evening for the children and their families.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders hold 'Neon Nights Pediatric Prom' at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

A select group of teens who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses were invited to a special prom at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

A Commitment to Change and Diversity: NFL, Raiders host Las Vegas leaders, educators for Social Justice Roundtable

The day before the 2022 Draft, the league held an open dialogue conversation at Allegiant Stadium on how to best help the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raider Nation shows up and shows out for first round of NFL Draft

'Why wouldn't you want to come to Vegas for the draft?' said Joe Toscano, a Raider fan for more than 30 years.

news

Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is on pace to be even bigger than it was when it was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders join in National School Breakfast Week celebration

Raider Rusher and mascots Daisy the Cow and Sporky from the Dairy Council of Nevada joined students for breakfast to highlight the importance of school morning meals.

news

Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

AJ Cole and Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

news

Raiders support The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

The team is matching the pledge made by defensive end Carl Nassib last summer after he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

news

America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

SafeNest, a Nevada nonprofit, will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.

news

'They're not just a sports team, they are a resident': The Raiders and NFL collaborate with Clark County Parks for restoration project at Wetlands Park

The Raiders and NFL teamed up with Clark County Parks to plant thousands of native plants and trees at Wetland Park to help improve air and water quality in Las Vegas.

Advertising