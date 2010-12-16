Williams Attends Holiday Heroes

Holiday Heroes provided the children the opportunity to meet the professional athletes while taking a VIP look at AT&T Park. Guests were able to explore the Giants locker room, take a few swings in the batting cages, and visit the dugout before enjoying the festivities offered at the club level.

While partaking in the various Holiday Heroes activities, Williams promised an Oakland Raiders fan, Manny Fernandez, and his son Aldo, tickets to the final home game of the 2010 season. "Sam made some people happy here," said Fernandez. "First of all, just meeting someone from the Raiders is amazing. Second, to be able to turn Aldo into a Raider fan was an amazing thing and now we get to go see the Colts versus the Raiders. These guys had the experience of meeting Sam and that was so amazing. What a Christmas present!"