Williams Speaks at Michael Chavez Center

Oct 03, 2010 at 05:04 AM
100310-williams-story.jpg

Recently, Oakland Raiders LB Sam Williams attended the inaugural Open House at The Michael Chavez Center for Economic Opportunity in his native city of Concord, Calif.  The hometown hero spent the afternoon speaking with members of the community, taking a tour of the center, and signing autographs.  His presence, not only as an Oakland Raider, but also as an accomplished and successful native son of Concord, brought inspiration to many individuals both young and old. 

The eighth-year linebacker out of Fresno State began the afternoon sympathizing with and providing advice to individuals seeking job opportunities amidst the harsh conditions of the current economy.  Williams advised his audience to "set your goals, believe in yourself, believe that you can achieve your goals, and always have a positive attitude."

Located in an area with high unemployment, The Michael Chavez Center serves as an institution to provide members of the Monument/Concord community with the assistance needed to find steady employment in order to become self-sufficient. Over the years, the  Center has established several programs for their members such as career counseling and technology empowerment. The objective of the center is to give local residents the economic, social, and human capital needed in today's workforce.

Audrey McKee, the manager of the Career Development Program at the Center, was thrilled to have Williams at the event, and believed that he made a lasting impression on the community. "Watching the faces of our clients, you could see in their eyes, 'I can do this, I can get that job, I can do this,'" expressed McKee. "He sent the message that nothing worth having is really that easy. You have to work hard at it. And that is something that as a center we try and share with the community." 

To hear Williams' road to success from his freshman year at a local Concord high school to his current position on the Oakland Raiders, illustrated to members of the Center that with self-belief and hard work, anything is possible.  "I hope they realize that they can achieve their dreams and accomplish their goals," said Williams.   After the Raiders linebacker's speech, McKee presented Williams with a poem written especially for him by one of her clients. The author, Antonio, wrote the Spanish prose earlier that morning once he discovered that Williams was visiting the Chavez Center. Williams was both impressed and humbled by Antonio's poem. "It [the poem] was one of the highlights of the afternoon," stated Williams. 

Williams visited the Michael Chavez Center with the intentions of lifting spirits, providing motivation, and giving back to his hometown. At the end of the day, community members and Williams departed with smiles on their faces. Concord residents left with the linebacker's words of inspiration and encouragement, and Williams left with Antonio's touching poem. Unlike on the football field, where only one team claims the "win," both Williams and the members of the Concord community came out victorious.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

America First Credit Union, Las Vegas Raiders and Raiders Foundation present SafeNest with $18,900 donation

SafeNest, a Nevada nonprofit, will use the funds to provide critical crisis services and shelter to persons experiencing abuse.
news

'They're not just a sports team, they are a resident': The Raiders and NFL collaborate with Clark County Parks for restoration project at Wetlands Park

The Raiders and NFL teamed up with Clark County Parks to plant thousands of native plants and trees at Wetland Park to help improve air and water quality in Las Vegas.
news

Raiders surprise Las Vegas principal with Super Bowl tickets

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue astounded Gwendolyn Woolley Elementary School Principal Joseph Uy during a virtual meet-and-greet with news that he would be receiving tickets to Super Bowl LVI.
news

Raiders FB Alec Ingold provides resources to Las Vegas school

Ingold joined players across the NFL to provide much needed items to youth and families this winter.
news

Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

Accompanied by Raiders players and the Raiderettes, each family received a $1000 Smith's gift card to purchase groceries, clothes and toys.
news

Raiders engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshop

Members of the Raiders spent the day engaging with Southern Nevada youth, connecting in shared interests including music, sports, pop culture and character development.
news

Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the NFL's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes a player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
news

Raiders assist community by providing Thanksgiving meals

Raiders, LVRFA members and alumni including Roy Hart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson assisted with the distribution during the drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders honor veterans and active military during Salute to Service

The Raiders are commemorating Salute to Service through several activations to honor our veterans and active military.
news

Bishop Gorman's Zion and Zachariah Branch have championship DNA tinged with a little Silver and Black

Raiders legend Cliff Branch has two highly-recruited great-nephews reeling off of a Nevada state championship win for Bishop Gorman High School.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
Advertising