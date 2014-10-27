Wiz: "There are places we're closer"

Oct 27, 2014 at 09:55 AM

**

Q: Are you guys taking steps to getting that first win these past couple weeks? Do you feel like you're getting closer?**

Wisniewski:"Yeah. There are places we're closer; there are places we're the same. We've been right there at the end of these last three and haven't done it. It's been a different thing every time. Tony [Interim Head Coach Tony Sparano] was talking about, every game it was something different that we really failed at that cost us. This game it was turnovers, a game or two before it was third down that we were bad at that was the problem. It's been some different things. You could say we're getting closer in some ways, yeah, but Tony said this too; it's about consistency. We have to be consistent. We fixed the third down problem, but now we have a turnover problem. We can't have new problems every week. We have to be consistent. You can't win in this league if you're not consistently doing well in all areas."

Q: Is it harder to win when it's something different each week? Does that make it harder to put your finger on what you need to do to fix it?

Wisniewski:"I don't know if it's harder, it's just a different emphasis."

Q: On the fake field goal at the beginning the game, were you on the field?

Wisniewski:"Yeah."

Q: Center?

Wisniewski:"No. I was at tight end."

Q: Because on the radio they said they thought it was you that snapped it, but it was [Jon] Condo, right?

Wisniewski:"Yeah. We had field goal personnel in there so Condo was center."

Q: Just 22 carries, do you think you guys could have stuck with the running game more than you did?

Wisniewski:"We started off running well and then we stalled a little bit. Anytime you're stalling in the run game you're going to go to some passes and that's the way it works, and at the end of the game we're down and we have to throw, that's kind of the way it goes."

Q: Coach was saying it was just an average game for the offensive line, how did you see it?

Wisniewski:"Yeah, I think that's right. Some guys might have played better than others, but overall it was average. Too many mistakes, penalties, quarterback getting hit. Sometimes that's on us, sometimes it's something else, but he's [Derek Carr] getting hit too many times and getting pressured too many times."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising