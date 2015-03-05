Woodson Ready to Uphold Commitment to Excellence

Besides veteran safety Charles Woodson, who Coach Woodson played with in 2002 and 2003 (talk about full circle), he will mostly be working with young cornerbacks. "If you look at the three young guys, when you look at DJ [Hayden], TJ [Carrie] and Keith [McGill], they're some players," said Coach Woodson. "DJ and TJ are very similar in skill sets, very smooth transitions, really quick to close on a receiver and then you get a big monster like Keith McGill, this guy, he's big. I thought I was a big corner when I played, and he's bigger than me, he's longer than me, extremely fast top-end speed. I'm excited about what those guys can do on the football field."

Having that veteran guy like Charles in the meeting room, on the field and in the locker room will only benefit what Coach Woodson is trying to do. "I think veteran players are a really good asset to a team. A lot of times you want to look at the birth certificate and say, 'well he's old, he can't play.' But if you look at his numbers from last year, Charles is a playmaker and he's still a playmaker," said Coach Woodson. "I think that's really healthy for the young players to see a guy like that because he's done it at a high level and I'm pretty sure when he retires, he'll be wearing a Gold Jacket, so they're going to be learning from a guy who's going to be a future Hall of Famer."

Both Woodsons understand what it takes to be successful in the NFL and also find success in the Silver and Black. They both want to be a part of the Raiders return to greatness. "First of all, it's my childhood team so wearing the Silver and Black was always a goal of mine when I was a kid," said Coach Woodson. "Doing that and being back in an organization that I want to see Commitment to Excellence come back is meaningful. It's really the only team in the National Football League where you say, 'you coach or you play for the Silver and Black' and everybody in the football world knows that you're talking about the Oakland Raiders."