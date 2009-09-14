'Xcellence' Touches Down in Oakland



Malaysia's ambassador to the United States, Dr. Jamaludin Jarjis, speaks at the Raiders AirAsia press conference.Photo by Tony Gonzales



AirAsia X's CEO Azran Osman-Rani also made a few remarks about the sponsorship.



At the conclusion of the event, the speakers answered questions from the media. AirAsia presented model airplanes to the Raiders, the Port of Oakland and the City of Oakland. Guests were then afforded the opportunity to tour the aircraft and partake in refreshments.



The executives, pilots and crew from AirAsia attended Monday's game between the Raiders and the San Diego Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.



AirAsia, the leading and largest low-cost carrier in Asia, services the most extensive network with 122 routes covering more than 65 destinations. Within seven years of operation, AirAsia has carried over 70 million passengers and grown its fleet from just two aircraft to 80. The airline today is proud to be a truly Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) airline with established operations based in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, servicing a network stretching across all Asean countries, China, India and Bangladesh. This is further complemented by AirAsia X, its low cost long-haul affiliate carrier that currently flies to destinations in China, Australia and the UK.

