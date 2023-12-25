Zamir White brings the thunder to Kansas City for the holidays

A huge emphasis on running the ball became more prevalent as the clock wound down and rainy, windy conditions limited the Raiders' passing offense to 48 net yards.

"I just waited my turn, grinding hard and trusting my teammates," said White. "With the help of Josh [Jacobs] and the other running backs, it was great getting out there. Just doing my thing and having a good time doing it."

The Zeus that came to play on Christmas Day resembled the player that ran roughshod at the University of Georgia, initiating contact every down. With an exceptional showing from the offensive line, White rushed for a career-high 145 yards while averaging nearly a seven yards per carry.

The Raiders held a narrow 20-14 lead with 2:35 left in regulation, White, all pun intended, ripped off a thunderous 43-yard run to place the offense in the red zone. A 15-yard rush the next play signed, sealed and delivered a victory to the Silver and Black – making it the first time the Raiders topped Kansas City since Week 5 of the 2020 season.