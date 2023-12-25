Zamir White brings the thunder to Kansas City for the holidays

Zamir White's 145-yard performance is going to cost him a few hundred dollars in sneakers.
Following the 20-14 victory, the running back told local media he made a deal with the offensive linemen that he would buy them each a pair of Air Jordans for Christmas if he rushed for over 100 yards against the Chiefs.
After setting a single-game career high, he said he'll kindly oblige.
White's nickname, "Zeus," is synonymous in ancient Greek mythology for being the thunder god, controlling the sky and weather. It's fitting considering he weathered the storm in Kansas City.
The second-year running back stepped up in place for Josh Jacobs for a second straight week, with the 2022 rushing champion inactive due to a quad injury/illness.
Last game against the Chargers, White shared a number of carries with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden. This week, he shouldered the load.
A huge emphasis on running the ball became more prevalent as the clock wound down and rainy, windy conditions limited the Raiders' passing offense to 48 net yards.
"I just waited my turn, grinding hard and trusting my teammates," said White. "With the help of Josh [Jacobs] and the other running backs, it was great getting out there. Just doing my thing and having a good time doing it."
The Zeus that came to play on Christmas Day resembled the player that ran roughshod at the University of Georgia, initiating contact every down. With an exceptional showing from the offensive line, White rushed for a career-high 145 yards while averaging nearly a seven yards per carry.
The Raiders held a narrow 20-14 lead with 2:35 left in regulation, White, all pun intended, ripped off a thunderous 43-yard run to place the offense in the red zone. A 15-yard rush the next play signed, sealed and delivered a victory to the Silver and Black – making it the first time the Raiders topped Kansas City since Week 5 of the 2020 season.
"Best part of football right there. When you can pound the rock and take three knees to end the game," Antonio Pierce said following the win. "Best formation in football, victory formation. ... Hats off to Zamir because at the end, we say no man no fair dodging. No fair dodging. If they're in your way, run through them. And he did just that."
