Zamir White brings the thunder to Kansas City for the holidays

Dec 25, 2023 at 03:11 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Zamir White's 145-yard performance is going to cost him a few hundred dollars in sneakers.

Following the 20-14 victory, the running back told local media he made a deal with the offensive linemen that he would buy them each a pair of Air Jordans for Christmas if he rushed for over 100 yards against the Chiefs.

After setting a single-game career high, he said he'll kindly oblige.

White's nickname, "Zeus," is synonymous in ancient Greek mythology for being the thunder god, controlling the sky and weather. It's fitting considering he weathered the storm in Kansas City.

The second-year running back stepped up in place for Josh Jacobs for a second straight week, with the 2022 rushing champion inactive due to a quad injury/illness.

Last game against the Chargers, White shared a number of carries with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden. This week, he shouldered the load.

Related Links

A huge emphasis on running the ball became more prevalent as the clock wound down and rainy, windy conditions limited the Raiders' passing offense to 48 net yards.

"I just waited my turn, grinding hard and trusting my teammates," said White. "With the help of Josh [Jacobs] and the other running backs, it was great getting out there. Just doing my thing and having a good time doing it."

The Zeus that came to play on Christmas Day resembled the player that ran roughshod at the University of Georgia, initiating contact every down. With an exceptional showing from the offensive line, White rushed for a career-high 145 yards while averaging nearly a seven yards per carry.

The Raiders held a narrow 20-14 lead with 2:35 left in regulation, White, all pun intended, ripped off a thunderous 43-yard run to place the offense in the red zone. A 15-yard rush the next play signed, sealed and delivered a victory to the Silver and Black – making it the first time the Raiders topped Kansas City since Week 5 of the 2020 season.

"Best part of football right there. When you can pound the rock and take three knees to end the game," Antonio Pierce said following the win. "Best formation in football, victory formation. ... Hats off to Zamir because at the end, we say no man no fair dodging. No fair dodging. If they're in your way, run through them. And he did just that."

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
1 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
2 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
4 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
5 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
6 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
7 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
8 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
9 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
10 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
11 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
12 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
13 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
14 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
17 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
18 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
20 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
21 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
22 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
23 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
24 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
25 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
26 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
27 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
28 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
29 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
30 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
31 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
32 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
33 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
34 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
35 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
36 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
38 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
39 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
40 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
41 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
42 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
43 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
44 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
45 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after recovering a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
46 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after recovering a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
47 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
48 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
49 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
50 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
51 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
52 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
53 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
54 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
55 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
56 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
57 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
58 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
59 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
60 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
61 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
62 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
63 / 113

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
64 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
65 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
66 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
67 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
68 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
69 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
70 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
71 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
72 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
73 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
74 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
75 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
76 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
77 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
78 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
79 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
80 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
81 / 113

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
82 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
83 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
84 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
85 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
86 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
87 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
88 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
89 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
90 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
91 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 35-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
92 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 35-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
93 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
94 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
95 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
96 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
97 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
98 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
99 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
100 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
101 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
102 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
103 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
104 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
105 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
106 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
107 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
108 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
109 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
110 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
111 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
112 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
113 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Defensa carga a los Raiders hacia victoria ante Jefes

Con dos anotaciones defensivas por segundo juego consecutivo, Las Vegas regresa de Kansas City con sus posibilidades de avanzar a la postemporada aún vivas. 
news

Social Reactions: Raiders celebrate huge win on the road against Chiefs

Take a look at posts from Raiders players as they react to the divisional W.
news

Quick Snap: Defense storms into Arrowhead, Raiders pick up holiday victory

The Silver and Black have now won their second straight victory over an AFC West opponent.
news

Halftime Report: A dynamic defense puts the Raiders ahead at half 

The Raiders lead by 10 after two quarters in Arrowhead. 

Latest Content

audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Christmas Day win over the Chiefs | The 5th Quarter

Dec 25, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Zamir White brings the thunder to Kansas City for the holidays

Dec 25, 2023

The running back rushed for a career-high 145 yards in the Raiders' 20-14 victory over the Chiefs.
news

Defensa carga a los Raiders hacia victoria ante Jefes

Dec 25, 2023

Con dos anotaciones defensivas por segundo juego consecutivo, Las Vegas regresa de Kansas City con sus posibilidades de avanzar a la postemporada aún vivas. 
news

Social Reactions: Raiders celebrate huge win on the road against Chiefs

Dec 25, 2023

Take a look at posts from Raiders players as they react to the divisional W.
video

Coach Pierce's locker room victory speech vs. Chiefs: 'We believe!'

Dec 25, 2023

Go inside the locker room for Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce's postgame victory speech following the Raiders' 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
video

Coach Pierce Postgame Presser - 12.25.23 | Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Dec 25, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Aidan O'Connell Postgame Presser - 12.25.23 | Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Dec 25, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Chiefs - Week 16

Dec 25, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 20-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the 2023 season.
video

Highlights: Raiders' best defensive plays vs. Chiefs in Week 16 win

Dec 25, 2023

Watch the Raiders' best defensive plays against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
audio

Coach Pierce and Aidan O'Connell's Postgame Pressers | Week 16 | RPP

Dec 25, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Bilal Nichols wins 2023 'NFL Nickmas Game' NVP award

Dec 25, 2023

Hear from defensive tackle Bilal Nichols as he was named the 2023 "NFL Nickmas Game" NVP following the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Chiefs.
video

Malosos celebran Navidad con victoria en KC | Reporte Raiders

Dec 25, 2023

Con una defensa inspirada, los Raiders cortaron su racha de seis derrotas frente a Jefes al vencerlos 20-14.
View All
Advertising