Quick Snap: Defense storms into Arrowhead, Raiders pick up holiday victory

On the very next Chiefs play, Jack Jones intercepted Mahomes and ran it 33 yards into the end zone for back-to-back defensive touchdowns within seven seconds of each other. It marked the first time in franchise history that the Raiders have scored multiple non-offensive touchdowns in consecutive games.

The Raiders now have five defensive touchdowns in 2023 – the most in the NFL and most by the Raiders in a single season since 2000.

Malcolm Koonce had another stellar showing as he continues to grow into his role as a starter. After totaling two sacks against the Chargers, Koonce recorded three sacks on Mahomes to become the only player to ever sack the Chiefs QB three times in one game.