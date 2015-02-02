100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 00

For the next 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

We start with 00.

The only player to ever wear this jersey number for the Raiders was the incomparable Jim Otto. He started his career in 1960 with number 50 but switched to 00 in 1961 and wore it until his retirement in 1974. By NFL jersey number rule, 00 cannot be issued to any player. A few players around the NFL wore this number but Otto wore it best and "double-o" suited him perfectly.

Again, we'll let his Pro Football Hall of Fame bio speak for him.

Jim Otto

Center - Miami (Fla.)

Joined Raiders: AFL Draft, 1960