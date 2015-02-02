100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 00

For the next 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.
We start with 00.
The only player to ever wear this jersey number for the Raiders was the incomparable Jim Otto. He started his career in 1960 with number 50 but switched to 00 in 1961 and wore it until his retirement in 1974. By NFL jersey number rule, 00 cannot be issued to any player. A few players around the NFL wore this number but Otto wore it best and "double-o" suited him perfectly.
Again, we'll let his Pro Football Hall of Fame bio speak for him.
Jim Otto
Center - Miami (Fla.)
Joined Raiders: AFL Draft, 1960
Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 2, 1980...The only All-League center the American Football League ever had (1960-69)...Chosen to Hall of Fame AFL All-Star Team of the Decade...Named the All-American Football Conference center for three more seasons, 1970-72...Started in 210 consecutive league games, most in Raiders history...Including preseason, postseason and all-star games, he played in 308 games as a Raider...Last of the original Raiders...Participated in nine AFL All-Star Games and in the first three AFC-NFC Pro Bowls...During his 15-year career, the Raiders won seven division championships and the AFL Championship in 1967...Twice winner of the Gorman Award (1968 and 1971) as "Player Who Best Exemplifies the Pride and Spirit of the Oakland Raiders"...Selected to AFL-NFL 25-year All-Star Team...Third AFL player inducted into Hall of Fame...Elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility...Rejoined Raiders front office in special projects in 1995.