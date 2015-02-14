100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 12

Jersey No. 12 may be the most popular among quarterbacks at every level of football. It is perhaps the most famous jersey number in football history. In Raiders lore, it has been worn by two of the top quarterbacks in franchise history. It has been worn by 12 players, including 10 quarterbacks.
Paul Larson – QB – 1960
Larson played the 1960 season with the fledgling Raiders after spending the 1957 season with the Chicago Cardinals. He appeared in one game for Oakland but did not record any statistics.
Nick Papac – QB – 1961
Papac played for the Raiders during the 1961 season. He appeared in 14 games and completed 13 of 44 pass attempts for 173 yards, 2 TDs and 7 INTs.
Chon Gallegos – QB – 1962
Gallegos played for the Raiders during the 1962 season, he saw action in 6 games and completed 18 of 35 pass attempts for 298 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs.
Charlie Green – QB – 1966
He appeared in 14 games in 1966 and completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 17 yards during his one season in the AFL.
Ken Stabler – QB – 1970-79
"The Snake" was selected in the second round of the 1968 Draft but didn't see any action until 1970. He is the all-time leading passer in Raiders history. He appeared in 130 games with 96 starts and completed 1,486 of 2,481 pass attempts for 19,078 yards, 150 TDs and 143 INTs. He was named NFL MVP and AP First Team All-Pro in 1974, he was selected to five Pro Bowls, and led the Raiders to five straight AFC title game appearances and a Super Bowl championship – Super Bowl XI after the 1976 season. He was traded to the Houston Oilers in 1980 and he finished his career with the New Orleans Saints. Stabler was involved in some of the most memorable games in pro football history.
Rusty Hilger – QB – 1985-87
Hilger was selected in the 6th round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He appeared in 11 games with 5 starts amd completed 78 of 157 pass attempted for 1,026 yards, 4 TDs and 7 INTs.
Todd Marinovich – QB – 1991-92
Marinovich was the Raiders' first round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. He started all 8 games he appeared in, 1 in 1991 and 7 in 1992. He completed 104 of 205 pass attempts for 1,345 yards, 8 TDs and 9 INTs.
Donald Hollas – QB – 1997-98
Hollas was picked up during the 1997 season but he didn't see any action. In 1998, Hollas saw action in 12 games with 6 starts and completed 135 of 260 pass attempts for 1,754 yards, 10 TDs and 16 INTs, while going 4-2 as the starter.
Rich Gannon – QB – 1999-2004**
Gannon joined the Raiders as a free agent in 1999 after spending time with Minnesota, Washington and Kansas City. He finished his time in Silver and Black as the team's 2nd all-time leading passer. He completed 1,533 of 2,448 pass attempts for 17,585 yards, 114 TDs and just 50 INTs. He led the team to three straight AFC Western Division titles from 2000-02, two AFC title game appearances and a berth in Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season. He started 74 regular season games for the Raiders and was named NFL MVP after the 2002 campaign.
Josh McCown – QB – 2007
McCown appeared in 9 games with 9 starts in 2007 and he completed 111 of 190 pass attempts for 1,151 yards, 10 TDs and 11 INTs.
Darrius Heyward-Bey – WR – 2009
Heyward-Bey was selected in the 1st round of the 2009 NFL Draft and wore No. 12 during his rookie season. After catching 9 passes for 124 yards in 11 games during his rookie season, he switched to No. 85. He played for the Raiders until 2012 and is currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jacoby Ford – WR – 2010-2013
Ford was selected in the 4th round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 13 starts. He has caught 57 passes for 848 yards and 3 TDs. He has also returned 75 kickoffs for 1,874 yards 8th in team history) and 4 TDs (1st in Raiders history). He has also returned 9 punts for 77 yards. He recently signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Brice Butler - WR - 2014 - present
Butler was selected in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of San Diego State. He played in 10 games with 2 starts during his rookie season and caught 9 passes for 103 yards in jersey No. 19 in 2013. He switched to No. 12 for the 2014 season and appeared in 15 games. He caught 21 passes for 280 yards and 2 TDs.