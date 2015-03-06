100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 32

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.
RB Marcus Allen, the Raiders all-time leading rusher, was named MVP of Super Bowl XVIII. AP Photo.
No. 32 has been worn by 13 players in Raiders history. Two of those players were responsible for 133 regular season touchdowns and one is considered to be one of the most intimidating players in NFL lore.
Jim Jones – DB – 1961
Jones played for the Rams in 1958 and played in 1 game for the Raiders in 1961.
Charlie Rieves – LB – 1962
Rieves wore No. 32 in 1962 and played in 14 games. He switched to No. 48 for the 1963 season and played in 9 games. He went on to play two seasons for the Houston Oilers.
Glenn Shaw – RB – 1963-64
Shaw played in a total of 14 games in two seasons for the Raiders. He carried the ball 29 times for 72 yards and 3 TDs and caught 5 passes for 95 yards and 1 TD. He also returned 2 kickoffs for 19 yards.
Bobby Jackson – FB – 1964
Jackson played in 8 games for the Raiders after two seasons with San Diego. He gained 53 yards on 15 carries and caught 10 passes for 81 yards. He was acquired by the Houston Oilers in the middle of the 1964 season.
Rich Jackson – DE – 1966
Jackson played in 5 games for the Raiders in 1966 before going to play for Denver from 1967-72. He was acquired by the Cleveland Browns during the 1972 season.
Don Highsmith – RB – 1970-72
The Raiders selected Highsmith in the 13th round of the 1970 NFL Draft. He played in 30 games with 4 starts and gained 320 yards on 87 carries with 2 TDs. He caught 12 passes for 143 yards. Highsmith returned 21 kickoffs for 454 yards.
Jack Tatum – S – 1974-79
Tatum switched to No. 32 after wearing No. 31 to start his career. He played for the Raiders from 1971-79. In all, Tatum played in 120 games, starting all of them. He picked off 30 passes (tied for 5th in team history) for 636 yards. His 104-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 1972 is a team record. He was a member of the Raiders 1976 Super Bowl championship team. Tatum was known as one of the hardest hitters and most intimidating players in NFL history. He played one season for the Houston Oilers in 1980.
Marcus Allen – RB – 1982-92
The Raiders selected Allen, a Heisman Trophy winner at USC, in the 1st round of the 1982 NFL Draft. During the strike-shortened 1982 season, Allen earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He was selected to 5 Pro Bowls as a Raider. Allen was named AP All-Pro 1st Team twice. He was named NFL Most Valuable Player for his efforts during the 1985 season. The Raiders all-time leading rusher gained 8,545 yards on 2,090 carries with 79 TDs. He caught 446 passes for 4,258 yards and 18 TDs. He set then-Super Bowl records with 191 yards rushing and a 74-yard TD run and was named Super Bowl XVIII MVP in the Raiders 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins. He spent five years with Kansas City at the end of his career. Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
Zack Crockett – RB – 1999-06
Crockett joined the Raiders after playing for the Colts and Jaguars. He played in 121 games with 32 starts in eight years and gained 1,232 yards on 380 carries with 35 TDs. He caught 66 passes for 432 yards and 1 TD. He was a member of the Raiders squad that won three straight AFC Western Division titles, appeared in two AFC Championship games and Super Bowl XXXVII in a three-year-span. He is currently a Raiders scout.
Michael Waddell – DB – 2008
Waddell joined the Raiders after he played for the Tennessee Titans from 2004-05 and appeared in 1 game for the Silver and Black in 2008.
Michael Bennett – RB – 2010
After playing for Minnesota, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and San Diego, Bennett played in 7 games for the Raiders in 2010. He gained 11 yards on 11 carries and caught 2 passes for 9 yards.
Bryan McCann – DB – 2011
McCann played in 7 games with the Raiders and returned 3 punts for 29 yards and 13 kickoffs for 361 yards with a long return of 91 yards. Prior to joining the Raiders he played for the Cowboys, and has played for Baltimore, Miami and Arizona since leaving Oakland.
Jeremy Stewart – RB – 2012-13
Stewart played in 17 games and gained 103 yards on 27 carries with 1 TD. He caught 10 passes for 68 yards. He also scored on special teams recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown. He is now a member of the Denver Broncos.
