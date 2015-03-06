100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 32

Jack Tatum – S – 1974-79

Tatum switched to No. 32 after wearing No. 31 to start his career. He played for the Raiders from 1971-79. In all, Tatum played in 120 games, starting all of them. He picked off 30 passes (tied for 5th in team history) for 636 yards. His 104-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 1972 is a team record. He was a member of the Raiders 1976 Super Bowl championship team. Tatum was known as one of the hardest hitters and most intimidating players in NFL history. He played one season for the Houston Oilers in 1980.

Marcus Allen – RB – 1982-92

The Raiders selected Allen, a Heisman Trophy winner at USC, in the 1st round of the 1982 NFL Draft. During the strike-shortened 1982 season, Allen earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He was selected to 5 Pro Bowls as a Raider. Allen was named AP All-Pro 1st Team twice. He was named NFL Most Valuable Player for his efforts during the 1985 season. The Raiders all-time leading rusher gained 8,545 yards on 2,090 carries with 79 TDs. He caught 446 passes for 4,258 yards and 18 TDs. He set then-Super Bowl records with 191 yards rushing and a 74-yard TD run and was named Super Bowl XVIII MVP in the Raiders 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins. He spent five years with Kansas City at the end of his career. Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

Zack Crockett – RB – 1999-06

Crockett joined the Raiders after playing for the Colts and Jaguars. He played in 121 games with 32 starts in eight years and gained 1,232 yards on 380 carries with 35 TDs. He caught 66 passes for 432 yards and 1 TD. He was a member of the Raiders squad that won three straight AFC Western Division titles, appeared in two AFC Championship games and Super Bowl XXXVII in a three-year-span. He is currently a Raiders scout.

Michael Waddell – DB – 2008

Waddell joined the Raiders after he played for the Tennessee Titans from 2004-05 and appeared in 1 game for the Silver and Black in 2008.

Michael Bennett – RB – 2010

After playing for Minnesota, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and San Diego, Bennett played in 7 games for the Raiders in 2010. He gained 11 yards on 11 carries and caught 2 passes for 9 yards.

Bryan McCann – DB – 2011

McCann played in 7 games with the Raiders and returned 3 punts for 29 yards and 13 kickoffs for 361 yards with a long return of 91 yards. Prior to joining the Raiders he played for the Cowboys, and has played for Baltimore, Miami and Arizona since leaving Oakland.

Jeremy Stewart – RB – 2012-13

Stewart played in 17 games and gained 103 yards on 27 carries with 1 TD. He caught 10 passes for 68 yards. He also scored on special teams recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown. He is now a member of the Denver Broncos.