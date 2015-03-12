100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 38

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football. RB Nick Bell. AP Photo Twelve players have worn jersey No. 38 in Raiders history including a bruising running back and several athletic defensive backs. Twelve players have worn jersey No. 38 in Raiders history including a bruising running back and several athletic defensive backs.

Estes Banks – RB – 1967

Selected in the 8th round of the 1967 AFL/NFL Draft, Banks played in 9 games and carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards. He went on to play one season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ted Koy – TE – 1970

Drafted in the 2nd round of the 1970 NFL Draft, Koy played in 2 games for the Raiders in 1970 before going on to play for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons.

Rufus Bess – DB – 1979

Bess played in 16 games for the Raiders in 1979 and recorded 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery. He went on to play two seasons for Buffalo and six for Minnesota.

Chester Willis – RB – 1981-84

Selected in the 11th round of the1981 NFL Draft out of Auburn, Willis played in 52 games for the Raiders. He carried the ball 32 times for 73 yards and 1 TD and caught 1 pass for 24 yards. He also returned 17 kickoffs for 333 yards.

Rod Hill – DB – 1987

After playing for Dallas, Buffalo and Detroit from 1982-86, Hill played in 4 games with 3 starts for the Raiders in 1987.

Nick Bell – RB – 1991-93

Selected in the 2nd round of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Iowa, Bell played in 35 games with 5 starts. He gained 853 yards on 226 carries with 7 TDs and caught 21 passes for 213 yards. He also returned 1 kickoff for 16 yards.

Marquis Walker – DB – 1998-99

Walker played in 32 games with 7 starts and grabbed 3 interceptions for 38 yards, forced 2 fumbles and recovered 1.

Clarence Love – DB – 2002-03

After spending time with Philadelphia and Baltimore, Love played in 24 games with 3 starts and recorded 1 pass defensed.

Tyrone Poole – CB – 2006

Poole joined the Raiders after three seasons with Carolina, three seasons with Indianapolis, and three seasons with New England. He played in 12 games with 2 starts and recorded 1 sack and 1 interception.

Adminchinobi Echemandu – RB – 2007

Echemandu played for the Raiders from 2006-07. He wore No. 20 in 2006 and 38 in 2007. He played in 6 games with the Raiders but did not record any statistics. He also spent time with Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston.

Cory Nelms – DB – 2012

After spending time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, Nelms saw action in one game for the Raiders in 2012.

TJ Carrie - CB/KR/PR - 2014-present

The Raiders selected Carrie in the 7th round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Ohio. He saw action in 13 games with 4 starts and recorded 44 tackles, 8 passes defensed and 1 interception. He also returned 26 punts for 195 yards and 15 kickoffs for 362 yards.