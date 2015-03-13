100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 39

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football. LB Willie Hall was a member of the Raiders 1976 Super Bowl XI championship team. AP Photo.

Only nine players have worn jersey No. 39 in Raiders history, including a productive running back who didn't wear it long, a Super Bowl champ and a special teams standout.

Herman Urenda – WR/DB – 1963

A three-sport athlete at Pacific, Urenda played in two games for the Raiders during the 1963 season.

Pervis Atkins – WR – 1965-66

Atkins played in 19 games and carried the ball 14 times for 10 yards and caught 1 pass for 6 yards. He also returned 1 punt for 13 yards and 29 kickoffs for 608 yards.

Marv Hubbard – RB – 1969

The Raiders selected Hubbard in the 11th round of the 1968 NFL Draft. He wore No. 39 for one season before switching to No. 44. In No. 39, Hubbard gained 119 yards on 21 carries and caught 2 passes for 30 yards. More on Hubbard when we get to No. 44.

Willie Hall – LB – 1975-78

Hall joined the Raiders after two seasons with the Saints. He played in 46 games with 39 starts and grabbed 5 interceptions for 35 yards and recorded 2 fumble recoveries and returned 1 for a touchdown. He was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XI championship team.

Steve Strachan – RB – 1985-89

Selected in the 11th round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Strachan played in 63 games (primarily on special teams) with 4 starts and gained 174 yards on 52 carries and caught 7 passes for 61 yards and 1 TD.

Kevin Smith – TE – 1992-93

Smith wore No. 29 from 1992-94 before switching to No. 83 in 1994. In all, he played in 14 games with 1 start and returned 2 kickoffs for 15 yards, caught 1 pass for 8 yards and carried the ball once for 2 yards.

Bruce Pickens – DB – 1995

Pickens spent the last season of his NFL career with the Raiders. He played in 16 games with 1 start and recovered 1 fumble.

Brandon Jennings – DB – 2000-02

An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Jennings played in 20 games for the Raiders.

Keith McGill - CB - 2014-present

The Raiders selected McGill in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Utah. He saw action in 12 games with 1 start and recorded 9 tackles, 1 pass defensed and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.