100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 39

Mar 13, 2015 at 03:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

spacer.gif

022214-hall-story.jpg

LB Willie Hall was a member of the Raiders 1976 Super Bowl XI championship team. AP Photo.

Only nine players have worn jersey No. 39 in Raiders history, including a productive running back who didn't wear it long, a Super Bowl champ and a special teams standout.

Herman Urenda – WR/DB – 1963

A three-sport athlete at Pacific, Urenda played in two games for the Raiders during the 1963 season. 

Pervis Atkins – WR – 1965-66

Atkins played in 19 games and carried the ball 14 times for 10 yards and caught 1 pass for 6 yards. He also returned 1 punt for 13 yards and 29 kickoffs for 608 yards.

Marv Hubbard – RB – 1969

The Raiders selected Hubbard in the 11th round of the 1968 NFL Draft. He wore No. 39 for one season before switching to No. 44. In No. 39, Hubbard gained 119 yards on 21 carries and caught 2 passes for 30 yards. More on Hubbard when we get to No. 44.

Willie Hall – LB – 1975-78

Hall joined the Raiders after two seasons with the Saints. He played in 46 games with 39 starts and grabbed 5 interceptions for 35 yards and recorded 2 fumble recoveries and returned 1 for a touchdown. He was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XI championship team.

Steve Strachan – RB – 1985-89

Selected in the 11th round of the 1985 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Strachan played in 63 games (primarily on special teams) with 4 starts and gained 174 yards on 52 carries and caught 7 passes for 61 yards and 1 TD.

Kevin Smith – TE – 1992-93

Smith wore No. 29 from 1992-94 before switching to No. 83 in 1994. In all, he played in 14 games with 1 start and returned 2 kickoffs for 15 yards, caught 1 pass for 8 yards and carried the ball once for 2 yards.

Bruce Pickens – DB – 1995

Pickens spent the last season of his NFL career with the Raiders. He played in 16 games with 1 start and recovered 1 fumble.

Brandon Jennings – DB – 2000-02

An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M, Jennings played in 20 games for the Raiders.

Keith McGill - CB - 2014-present

The Raiders selected McGill in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Utah. He saw action in 12 games with 1 start and recorded 9 tackles, 1 pass defensed and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

MORE: 00 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | 37 | 38

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising