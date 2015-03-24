100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 50

Dave Dalby played for the Raiders from 1972-85.

Fifteen players have donned No. 50 in Raiders history, including a Hall of Famer who only wore it for a year, that Hall of Famer's successor and several hard-hitting linebackers.

Jim Otto – C – 1960

Otto started his career in 1960 with number 50 but switched to 00 in 1961 and wore it until his retirement in 1974. He played in all 14 games in 1960 and was selected All-AFL and AP 1st Team All-AFL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980. Learn more.

Jackie Simpson – LB – 1964

Simpson joined the Raiders after a season with the Denver Broncos. He played in 30 games from 1962-64 and racked up five interceptions for 39 yards. Simpson also made 3 of 10 field goal attempts and 6 of 7 extra point attempts. He returned one kickoff for 11 yards. He wore No. 49 from 1962-63 and No. 50 in 1964.

Duane Benson – LB – 1967-71

The Raiders selected Benson in the 11th round of the 1967 NFL Draft. He played in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded one interception for 14 yards and recovered three fumbles. He went on to play for the Falcons and Oilers.

Dave Dalby – C – 1972-85

The Raiders selected Dalby in the 4th round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He played in 205 games with 121 starts and won three Super Bowls as the Raiders starting center.

Darryl Byrd – LB – 1987

Byrd played for the Raiders from 1983-84 and in 1987. He wore No. 54 from 1983-84 and No. 50 in '87. In all, he played in 35 games with three starts.

Norwood Vann – LB – 1988

After playing in 51 games for the Rams from 1984-87, Vann played in one game for the Raiders in 1988.

Otis Wilson – LB – 1989

Wilson joined the Raiders after eight years with the Chicago Bears. He played in one game with one start after playing in 109 games with 90 starts for Chicago.

Riki Ellison – LB – 1990-92

Ellison joined the Raiders after six years with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in 44 games with 42 starts and recorded one interception for 7 yards and recovered four fumbles.

Mike Morton – LB – 1995-98

The Raiders selected Morton in the 4th round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 55 games with 17 starts and recorded two interceptions for 13 yards, forced two fumbles and recovered four. He went on to play for the Rams, Packers and Colts.

Eric Barton – 1999-03

The Raiders selected Barton in the 5th round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 68 regular season games with 36 starts and recorded 9.5 sacks, two interceptions and forced five fumbles. He went on to play for the Jets and Browns.

Maugaula Tuitele – LB – 2004

Tuitele joined the Raiders after playing for New England and Buffalo and saw action in one game.

Isaiah Ekejiuba – LB – 2005-09

Ekejiuba, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, played in 64 games (mostly on special teams) for the Raiders, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. He went on to play for the Lions.

Travis Goethel – LB – 2010-12

The Raiders selected Goethel in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He played in 16 games during his injury-plagued time in Oakland.

Kaluka Maiava – LB – 2013-14

Maiava joined the Raiders after four years in Cleveland. He played in 13 games with 3 starts and recorded 18 tackles.

Spencer Hadley - LB - 2014-present

Hadley joined the Raiders practice squad and was activated late in the season. He saw action in 2 games.