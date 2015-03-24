100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 50

Mar 24, 2015 at 01:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

030614-dalby-story.jpg

Dave Dalby played for the Raiders from 1972-85.

Fifteen players have donned No. 50 in Raiders history, including a Hall of Famer who only wore it for a year, that Hall of Famer's successor and several hard-hitting linebackers.

Jim Otto – C – 1960

Otto started his career in 1960 with number 50 but switched to 00 in 1961 and wore it until his retirement in 1974. He played in all 14 games in 1960 and was selected All-AFL and AP 1st Team All-AFL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980. Learn more.

Jackie Simpson – LB – 1964

Simpson joined the Raiders after a season with the Denver Broncos. He played in 30 games from 1962-64 and racked up five interceptions for 39 yards. Simpson also made 3 of 10 field goal attempts and 6 of 7 extra point attempts. He returned one kickoff for 11 yards. He wore No. 49 from 1962-63 and No. 50 in 1964.

Duane Benson – LB – 1967-71

The Raiders selected Benson in the 11th round of the 1967 NFL Draft. He played in 62 games with 12 starts and recorded one interception for 14 yards and recovered three fumbles. He went on to play for the Falcons and Oilers.

Dave Dalby – C – 1972-85

The Raiders selected Dalby in the 4th round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He played in 205 games with 121 starts and won three Super Bowls as the Raiders starting center.

Darryl Byrd – LB – 1987

Byrd played for the Raiders from 1983-84 and in 1987. He wore No. 54 from 1983-84 and No. 50 in '87. In all, he played in 35 games with three starts.

Norwood Vann – LB – 1988

After playing in 51 games for the Rams from 1984-87, Vann played in one game for the Raiders in 1988.

Otis Wilson – LB – 1989

Wilson joined the Raiders after eight years with the Chicago Bears. He played in one game with one start after playing in 109 games with 90 starts for Chicago.

Riki Ellison – LB – 1990-92

Ellison joined the Raiders after six years with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in 44 games with 42 starts and recorded one interception for 7 yards and recovered four fumbles.

Mike Morton – LB – 1995-98

The Raiders selected Morton in the 4th round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played in 55 games with 17 starts and recorded two interceptions for 13 yards, forced two fumbles and recovered four. He went on to play for the Rams, Packers and Colts.

Eric Barton – 1999-03

The Raiders selected Barton in the 5th round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He played in 68 regular season games with 36 starts and recorded 9.5 sacks, two interceptions and forced five fumbles. He went on to play for the Jets and Browns.

Maugaula Tuitele – LB – 2004

Tuitele joined the Raiders after playing for New England and Buffalo and saw action in one game.

Isaiah Ekejiuba – LB – 2005-09

Ekejiuba, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, played in 64 games (mostly on special teams) for the Raiders, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. He went on to play for the Lions.

Travis Goethel – LB – 2010-12

The Raiders selected Goethel in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He played in 16 games during his injury-plagued time in Oakland.

Kaluka Maiava – LB – 2013-14

Maiava joined the Raiders after four years in Cleveland. He played in 13 games with 3 starts and recorded 18 tackles.

Spencer Hadley - LB - 2014-present

Hadley joined the Raiders practice squad and was activated late in the season. He saw action in 2 games.

MORE: 00 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | 37 | 38 | 39 | 40 | 41 | 42 | 43 | 44 | 45 | 46 | 47 | 48 | 49

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising