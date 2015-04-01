100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 58

Jack Squirek – LB – 1982-85

The Raiders selected Squirek in the 2nd round of the 1982 NFL Draft out of Illinois. He played in 53 regular season games with eight starts and chalked up three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries. Squirek was one of the heroes of Super Bowl XVIII as he picked off a Joe Theismann pass and returned it for a touchdown at the end of the first half.

Jim Ellis – LB – 1987

The Raiders selected Ellis in the 10th round of the 1987 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He played in three games with two starts in his only season in the NFL.

Jackie Shipp – LB – 1989

Shipp joined the Raiders after five years in Miami. He played in three games with three starts for the Raiders in 1989.

A.J. Jimerson – LB/DE – 1990-91

The Raiders selected Jimerson in the 8th round of the 1990 NFL Draft out of Norfolk State. He played in 17 regular season games.

Keith Franklin – LB – 1995

Franklin played in two games for the Raiders in 1995.

Ernest Dixon – LB – 1998

Dixon joined the Raiders after playing in New Orleans for four years. He played in three games for Oakland, and also played with Kansas City that year.

Elijah Alexander – LB – 2000-01

Alexander joined the Raiders after a year with Tampa Bay, three with Denver and three with Indianapolis. He played in 30 games with 29 starts and recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Napoleon Harris – LB - 2002-04

The Raiders selected Harris in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of Northwestern. He played in 45 games with 38 starts and recorded 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He also played for Minnesota and Kansas City.

Chris Clemons – LB – 2007

Clemons joined the Raiders after two years with Washington. He played in 16 games with two starts and recorded eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He went on to play for Philadelphia and Seattle.

Kalimba Edwards – DE – 2008

Edwards joined the Raiders after six years with the Lions. He played in 14 games with 11 starts and recorded five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Slade Norris – LB – 2009

The Raiders selected Norris in the 4th round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He played in four games, and went on to play for Jacksonville and Detroit.

Bruce Davis II – LB – 2010-11

The son of legendary Raiders T Bruce Davis, the younger Davis joined the Raiders after a season in Pittsburgh. He played in 10 games with the Raiders.

Dave Tollefson – DE - 2012

Tollefson played for the Raiders in 2012 after five seasons with the Giants. He played in 15 games.

Ryan Robinson – DE – 2013

An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Robinson played in 12 games for the Raiders.