100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 75

Howie Long was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. AP Photo.

Thirteen players have worn jersey No. 75 in Raiders history, including one of the most popular players to ever don the Silver and Black.

Don Churchwell – DT – 1960

Churchwell joined the Raiders after spending 1959 with the Washington Redskins. He played in one game for the Raiders.

Bill Striegel – LB – 1960

After playing for Philadelphia in 1959, Striegel played one game for the Raiders and five for the Patriots in 1960.

Jack Stone – T – 1961-62

Stone joined the Raiders after a year with the Dallas Texans (Kansas City Chiefs). He played in 28 games for the Raiders.

Ken Rice – T – 1964-65

Rice joined the Raiders after two years with Buffalo. He played in 28 games for the Raiders before spending two years with Miami.

Dave Daniels – DT – 1966

Originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the 13th round of the 1965 NFL Draft, Daniels played in 14 games for the AFL's Raiders in 1966.

John Vella – G/T – 1972-79

The Raiders selected Vella in the second round of the 1972 NFL Draft out of USC. He played in 84 games with 48 starts and was a member of the Raiders 1976 Super Bowl championship team.

Howie Long – DT/DE – 1981-93

The Raiders selected Long in the 2nd round of the 1981 NFL Draft out of Villanova. He played in 179 games with 151 starts and recorded 84 sacks, two interceptions for 84 yards and 10 fumble recoveries. Long was a key member of the Raiders 1983 Super Bowl championship team. He was selected to play in eight Pro Bowls and named 1st Team All-Pro twice. Long was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Pat Harlow – T – 1996

Harlow joined the Raiders after four years with New England. He wore No. 75 in 1996, and No. 77 from 1997-98. In all, he played in 31 games with 30 starts.

Chris Cooper – DT – 2001-03

The Raiders selected Cooper in the 6th round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Nebraska-Omaha. He played in 44 games with 11 starts and recorded 5.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He went on to play for Dallas, San Francisco and Arizona.

Brad Lekkerkerker – T – 2005

Lekkerkerker played in one game for the Raiders in 2005.

Mario Henderson – T – 2007-10

The Raiders selected Henderson in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played in 44 games with 28 starts.

Stephon Heyer – T – 2011

Heyer joined the Raiders after four years with Washington. He played in 12 games with two starts.

Shelby Harris - DE - 2014-present

Drafted in the 7th round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Harris appeared in one game last season.