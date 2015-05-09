100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 96

Darrell Russell – DE/DT – 1997-01

The Raiders selected Russell (pictured) in the 1st round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of USC. He played in 75 games with 65 starts and recorded 28.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was also credited with one safety. Russell was named 1st Team All-Pro in 1998 and selected for two Pro Bowls. He played for Washington in 2003.

Grant Irons – DE – 2003-06

Irons joined the Raiders after a year in Buffalo. He played in 26 games with four starts and recorded one sack. His father also played for the Raiders.

William Joseph – DT – 2008

Joseph joined the Raiders after four years with the Giants. He wore No. 96 in 2008 and No. 94 in 2009. In all, he played in 14 games for the Raiders.

Kamerion Wimbley – LB – 2010-11

The Raiders acquired Wimbley in a trade with Cleveland. He played in and started 32 games and recorded 16 sacks, one interception for 73 yards and one forced fumble.

Christo Bilukidi – DT – 2012-13

The Raiders selected Bilukidi in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia State. He played in 18 games and recorded one sack before the Raiders waived him during the 2013 season. He is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Denico Autry - DE - 2014-present

A rookie out of Mississippi State, Autry appeared in 10 games for the Raiders in 2014.