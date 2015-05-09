100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 96

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.
Grant Irons played for the Raiders from 2003-06. AP Photo.
Ten players have worn jersey No. 96, in Raiders history, including a couple of accomplished pass rushers, and the son of a former Raider.
Malcolm Taylor – DT – 1987-88
Taylor joined the Raiders after three years with the Houston Oilers. He played in 27 games with six starts and recorded four sacks. He went on to play one season with the Falcons.
Ron Brown – LB – 1987
Originally selected by the Chargers in the 1987 NFL Draft, Brown played two seasons for the Raiders and wore two different numbers – No. 96 in 1987 and No. 64 in 1988. In all, he played in 19 games and recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Alberto White – DE – 1994
The Raiders selected White in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. He played in eight games and recorded two sacks. White went on to play for the Rams.
Paul Butcher - LB - 1996
Butcher joined the Raiders after three years with the Lions, four years with the Rams, two with the Colts and one with the Panthers. He played in 16 games and recovered one fumble.
Darrell Russell – DE/DT – 1997-01
The Raiders selected Russell (pictured) in the 1st round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of USC. He played in 75 games with 65 starts and recorded 28.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was also credited with one safety. Russell was named 1st Team All-Pro in 1998 and selected for two Pro Bowls. He played for Washington in 2003.
Grant Irons – DE – 2003-06
Irons joined the Raiders after a year in Buffalo. He played in 26 games with four starts and recorded one sack. His father also played for the Raiders.
William Joseph – DT – 2008
Joseph joined the Raiders after four years with the Giants. He wore No. 96 in 2008 and No. 94 in 2009. In all, he played in 14 games for the Raiders.
Kamerion Wimbley – LB – 2010-11
The Raiders acquired Wimbley in a trade with Cleveland. He played in and started 32 games and recorded 16 sacks, one interception for 73 yards and one forced fumble.
Christo Bilukidi – DT – 2012-13
The Raiders selected Bilukidi in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia State. He played in 18 games and recorded one sack before the Raiders waived him during the 2013 season. He is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denico Autry - DE - 2014-present
A rookie out of Mississippi State, Autry appeared in 10 games for the Raiders in 2014.
MORE: 00 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | 37 | 38 | 39 | 40 | 41 | 42 | 43 | 44 | 45 | 46 | 47 | 48 | 49 | 50 | 51 | 52 | 53 | 54 | 55 | 56 | 57 | 58 | 59 | 60 | 61 | 62 | 63 | 64 | 65 | 66 | 67 | 68 | 69 | 70 | 71 | 72 | 73 | 74 | 75 | 76 | 77 | 78 | 79 | 80 | 81 | 82 | 83 | 84 | 85 | 86 | 87 | 88 | 89 | 90 | 91 | 92 | 93 | 94 | 95