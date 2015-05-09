100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 96

May 09, 2015 at 02:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

042014-irons-cp.jpg

Grant Irons played for the Raiders from 2003-06. AP Photo.

Ten players have worn jersey No. 96, in Raiders history, including a couple of accomplished pass rushers, and the son of a former Raider.

Malcolm Taylor – DT – 1987-88

Taylor joined the Raiders after three years with the Houston Oilers. He played in 27 games with six starts and recorded four sacks. He went on to play one season with the Falcons.

Ron Brown – LB – 1987

Originally selected by the Chargers in the 1987 NFL Draft, Brown played two seasons for the Raiders and wore two different numbers – No. 96 in 1987 and No. 64 in 1988. In all, he played in 19 games and recorded two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Alberto White – DE – 1994

The Raiders selected White in the 10th round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. He played in eight games and recorded two sacks. White went on to play for the Rams.

Paul Butcher - LB - 1996

Butcher joined the Raiders after three years with the Lions, four years with the Rams, two with the Colts and one with the Panthers. He played in 16 games and recovered one fumble.

042014-russell.jpg

Darrell Russell – DE/DT – 1997-01

The Raiders selected Russell (pictured) in the 1st round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of USC. He played in 75 games with 65 starts and recorded 28.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was also credited with one safety. Russell was named 1st Team All-Pro in 1998 and selected for two Pro Bowls. He played for Washington in 2003.

Grant Irons – DE – 2003-06

Irons joined the Raiders after a year in Buffalo. He played in 26 games with four starts and recorded one sack. His father also played for the Raiders.

William Joseph – DT – 2008

Joseph joined the Raiders after four years with the Giants. He wore No. 96 in 2008 and No. 94 in 2009. In all, he played in 14 games for the Raiders.

Kamerion Wimbley – LB – 2010-11

The Raiders acquired Wimbley in a trade with Cleveland. He played in and started 32 games and recorded 16 sacks, one interception for 73 yards and one forced fumble.

Christo Bilukidi – DT – 2012-13

The Raiders selected Bilukidi in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia State. He played in 18 games and recorded one sack before the Raiders waived him during the 2013 season. He is currently a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Denico Autry - DE - 2014-present

A rookie out of Mississippi State, Autry appeared in 10 games for the Raiders in 2014.

MORE: 00 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | 37 | 38 | 39 | 40 | 41 | 42 | 43 | 44 | 45 | 46 | 47 | 48 | 49 | 50 | 51 | 52 | 53 | 54 | 55 | 56 | 57 | 58 | 59 | 60 | 61 | 62 | 63 | 64 | 65 | 66 | 67 | 68 | 69 | 70 | 71 | 72 | 73 | 74 | 75 | 76 | 77 | 78 | 79 | 80 | 81 | 82 | 83 | 84 | 85 | 86 | 87 | 88 | 89 | 90 | 91 | 92 | 93 | 94 | 95

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising