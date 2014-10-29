1990 Raiders Capture Northwest Passage with 23-20 Win over Seattle

Raiders defenders Winston Moss, Tom Benson and Ronnie Lott stack up the Seahawks ballcarrier.

On their next offensive possession, the Raiders drove 73 yards in 11 plays to tie the score at 17-all. Key plays were passes to Fernandez – one for 11 yards on a third-and-seven and the second on a fourth-and-one for 24 yards. Then, on a second down from the Seattle 12, Schroeder passed to Brown for the touchdown.

The Seahawks, responding to the cheers-and-jeers of the sellout crowd, rallied. A 52-yard pass from Kemp to WR Brian Blades put them in scoring range. LB Winston Moss stopped Kemp short of a first down and Coach Knox took the field goal route on a fourth-and-three from the Los Angeles 27. Kasay's 45-yarder was true and the Hawks went back on top, 20-17, with just 2:04 left to play.

But the Raiders came back on Schroeder passes to Fernandez, Brown and Smith. Finally, with just six seconds left, kicker Jeff Jaeger – a local hero when he played in Seattle for the University of Washington – made good on a long, 49-yard field goal to tie the score at 20, and force a sudden-death overtime.

The Seahawks won the coin toss and received the kickoff in the overtime period. On a third-and-one from the Seattle 43, Lott and S Eddie Anderson stuffed the ball carrier for no gain and forced the punt. After the fair catch by Brown, the Raiders started on their own 24 – and stayed there. Stopped by the Seattle defense, the Raiders punted. Jeff Gossett boomed a 61-yarder – longest of his career with the Silver and Black – and the Seahawks had to start from their own nine-yard line.

On second-and-seven from the 12, Kemp looked right and passed to Blades, but Lott was there to make the interception. It was Raiders ball on the Seahawks 19. Lott had sensed the play coming, cut in front of Blades, and made the play.