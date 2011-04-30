2011 NFL Draft Round 6

POTeamPOSPlayerHT *WTSchool
1166CarolinaLBLawrence Wilson6'1''229Connecticut
2167CincinnatiWRRyan Whalen6'1''202Standford
3168Minnesota (From Denver through Cleveland)OLDemarcus Love6'4''315Arkansas
4169BuffaloLBChris White6'3''240Mississippi St.
5170Minnesota (From Cleveland)DBMistral Raymond6'2''192South Florida
6171ArizonaLBQuan Sturdivant6'1''241UNC
7172MinnesotaOLBrandon Fusco6'4''316Slippery Rock
8173Seattle (From Detroit)DBByron Maxwell6'0''202Clemson
9174Miami (From San Francisco through Green Bay)TECharles Clay6'3''245Tulsa
10175TennesseeOTByron Stingily6'5''300Louisville
11176DallasWRDwayne Harris5'10''203East Carolina
12177WashingtonRBEvan Royster6'0''212Penn St.
13178Washington (From Houston)WRAldrick Robinson5'10''184SMU
14179Green Bay (From Miami)OLCaleb Schlauderaff6'4''305Utah
15180Baltimore (From St. Louis)QBTyrod Taylor6'1''217Virginia Tech
16181OaklandTERichard Gordon*6'4''265Miami
17182San Francisco (From Jacksonville)WRRonald Johnson5'11''199USC
18183San DiegoRBJordan Todman5'9''203Connecticut
19184Arizona (From Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)DTDavid Carter6'5''301UCLA
20185NYGLBGreg Jones6'0''242Michigan St.
21186Green Bay (From Philadelphia through Detroit and Denver)LBD.J. Smith5'11''239Appalachian St.
22187Tampa Bay (From Kansas CityRBAllen Bradford5'11''242USC
23188IndianapolisDBChris Rucker6'1''195Michigan St.
24189Denver (From New Orleans through New England)LBMike Mohamed6'3''239California
25190San Francisco (From Seattle)DBColin Jones6'0''208TCU
26191Philadelphia (From Baltimore)OLJason Kelce6'3''280Cincinnati
27192AtlantaKMatt Bosher6'1''208Miami
28193Philadelphia (From New England)LBBrian Rolle5'10''229Ohio St.
29194New England (From NYJ through Philadelphia)LBMarkell Carter6'3''240Central Arkansas
30195ChicagoLBJames Thomas6'1''241West Virginia
31196PittsburghOLKeith Williams6'4''318Nebraska
32197Green BayDLRicky Elmore6'5''255Arizona
33198NYG (compensatory)SSTyler Sash6'0''211Iowa
34199Kansas City (compensatory)DLJerrell Powe6'2''335Mississippi
35200Minnesota (compensatory)LBRoss Horman6'1''240Ohio St.
36201San Diego (compensatory)OLStephen Schilling6'5''308Michigan
37202NYG (compensatory)LBJacquian Williams6'3''216South Florida
38203Carolina (compensatory)OLZachary Williams6'3''309Washington St.


