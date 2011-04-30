2011 NFL Draft Round 6

Raiders.com Draft Central Round: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
|P
|O
|Team
|POS
|Player
|HT *
|WT
|School
|1
|166
|Carolina
|LB
|Lawrence Wilson
|6'1''
|229
|Connecticut
|2
|167
|Cincinnati
|WR
|Ryan Whalen
|6'1''
|202
|Standford
|3
|168
|Minnesota (From Denver through Cleveland)
|OL
|Demarcus Love
|6'4''
|315
|Arkansas
|4
|169
|Buffalo
|LB
|Chris White
|6'3''
|240
|Mississippi St.
|5
|170
|Minnesota (From Cleveland)
|DB
|Mistral Raymond
|6'2''
|192
|South Florida
|6
|171
|Arizona
|LB
|Quan Sturdivant
|6'1''
|241
|UNC
|7
|172
|Minnesota
|OL
|Brandon Fusco
|6'4''
|316
|Slippery Rock
|8
|173
|Seattle (From Detroit)
|DB
|Byron Maxwell
|6'0''
|202
|Clemson
|9
|174
|Miami (From San Francisco through Green Bay)
|TE
|Charles Clay
|6'3''
|245
|Tulsa
|10
|175
|Tennessee
|OT
|Byron Stingily
|6'5''
|300
|Louisville
|11
|176
|Dallas
|WR
|Dwayne Harris
|5'10''
|203
|East Carolina
|12
|177
|Washington
|RB
|Evan Royster
|6'0''
|212
|Penn St.
|13
|178
|Washington (From Houston)
|WR
|Aldrick Robinson
|5'10''
|184
|SMU
|14
|179
|Green Bay (From Miami)
|OL
|Caleb Schlauderaff
|6'4''
|305
|Utah
|15
|180
|Baltimore (From St. Louis)
|QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|6'1''
|217
|Virginia Tech
|16
|181
|Oakland
|TE
|Richard Gordon*
|6'4''
|265
|Miami
|17
|182
|San Francisco (From Jacksonville)
|WR
|Ronald Johnson
|5'11''
|199
|USC
|18
|183
|San Diego
|RB
|Jordan Todman
|5'9''
|203
|Connecticut
|19
|184
|Arizona (From Tampa Bay through Philadelphia)
|DT
|David Carter
|6'5''
|301
|UCLA
|20
|185
|NYG
|LB
|Greg Jones
|6'0''
|242
|Michigan St.
|21
|186
|Green Bay (From Philadelphia through Detroit and Denver)
|LB
|D.J. Smith
|5'11''
|239
|Appalachian St.
|22
|187
|Tampa Bay (From Kansas City
|RB
|Allen Bradford
|5'11''
|242
|USC
|23
|188
|Indianapolis
|DB
|Chris Rucker
|6'1''
|195
|Michigan St.
|24
|189
|Denver (From New Orleans through New England)
|LB
|Mike Mohamed
|6'3''
|239
|California
|25
|190
|San Francisco (From Seattle)
|DB
|Colin Jones
|6'0''
|208
|TCU
|26
|191
|Philadelphia (From Baltimore)
|OL
|Jason Kelce
|6'3''
|280
|Cincinnati
|27
|192
|Atlanta
|K
|Matt Bosher
|6'1''
|208
|Miami
|28
|193
|Philadelphia (From New England)
|LB
|Brian Rolle
|5'10''
|229
|Ohio St.
|29
|194
|New England (From NYJ through Philadelphia)
|LB
|Markell Carter
|6'3''
|240
|Central Arkansas
|30
|195
|Chicago
|LB
|James Thomas
|6'1''
|241
|West Virginia
|31
|196
|Pittsburgh
|OL
|Keith Williams
|6'4''
|318
|Nebraska
|32
|197
|Green Bay
|DL
|Ricky Elmore
|6'5''
|255
|Arizona
|33
|198
|NYG (compensatory)
|SS
|Tyler Sash
|6'0''
|211
|Iowa
|34
|199
|Kansas City (compensatory)
|DL
|Jerrell Powe
|6'2''
|335
|Mississippi
|35
|200
|Minnesota (compensatory)
|LB
|Ross Horman
|6'1''
|240
|Ohio St.
|36
|201
|San Diego (compensatory)
|OL
|Stephen Schilling
|6'5''
|308
|Michigan
|37
|202
|NYG (compensatory)
|LB
|Jacquian Williams
|6'3''
|216
|South Florida
|38
|203
|Carolina (compensatory)
|OL
|Zachary Williams
|6'3''
|309
|Washington St.