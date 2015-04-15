2015 NFL Draft Facts and Figures

DRAFTING: Representatives of the 32 NFL clubs by telephone communication with their general managers, coaches and scouts.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 30; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, May 1; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, May 2.

There will be 256 selections, including 32 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 14 teams that suffered a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year.

Cleveland (Nos. 12 and 19) and New Orleans (Nos. 13 and 31) have two selections in the first round. Buffalo and Seattle do not have first-round picks. All other teams have one first-round selection.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1:10 minutes per selection. Round 2:Seven*minutes per selection.Rounds 3 through 6: Five minutes per selection. Round 7 and All Compensatory Picks: *Four minutes per selection.

TV & RADIO: The 2015 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN 2 and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio.

INTERNET: You can follow the Raiders Draft efforts right here on Raiders.com.

Starting at 5:00 PM PT on Thursday, April 30, *NFL Draft LIVE Presented by Courtyard *provides comprehensive online coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft. Host Matt "Money" Smith anchors the coverage from Los Angeles, alongside NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierleinand a rotation of NFL Network analysts. From Chicago, Colleen Wolfeand Bucky Brooksprovide interviews with the first round selections and additional analysis, while Dave Dameshekroams throughout Draft Town in Chicago's Grant Park providing the sights and sounds. Additionally, NFL Media senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabianoprovides immediate fantasy analysis of the picks as they happen from the NFL Network newsroom.

NFL Draft LIVE *continues Friday, May 1 at 4:00 PM PT and Saturday, May 2 at 9 AM PT. On Saturday, *NFL Draft LIVE is the only place to see every single pick in Rounds 4-7 live.

NFL Draft LIVE's coverage of the 2015 NFL Draft also includes live hits each day from the NFL Draft Social Media Command Center situated in Draft Town with Molly Qerim analyzing social trends and monitoring instant fan reactions to their team's selections via social media.