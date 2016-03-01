2016 NFL Scouting Combine: From Eli Apple To Derek Carr, And Who To Pick At No. 14

Heading Into 2016, The Secondary Will Be Addressed

If the Raiders want to a contender in the AFC West next season, the Silver and Black will need to see improved play from their secondary.

Granted the position group was riddled with injury in 2015, but at season's end the team was near the bottom of the league, allowing 259 passing yards per game.

"We've got to attack our secondary with draft picks and free agents, and we're going to," said Head Coach Del Rio Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're going to add talent to that group and we're going to make it really competitive."

And With The No. 14 Pick In The 2016 NFL Draft…

With the top prospects in college football going through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the conversation inevitably heads towards the NFL Draft.