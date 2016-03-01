2016 NFL Scouting Combine: From Eli Apple To Derek Carr, And Who To Pick At No. 14

Mar 01, 2016 at 04:25 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The 2016 NFL Scouting Combine concluded Monday in Indianapolis, with the defensive backs going through their on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Over the past week, more than 300 prospects and 1,200 credentialed media descended upon Indianapolis to cover what has now become must-watch TV for fans of all 32 NFL teams.

Raiders.com spent the week in Indy, so here is some of the best content we produced while in Circle City.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio Holds Court

Jack Del Rio hadn't spoken to the media since early January, the day after he officially wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

That changed last week as he addressed the media at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.  

During his time at the podium, he addressed a variety of topics, including the importance of having a strong offensive line, as well as the team's Monday Night Football matchup with the Houston Texans in Mexico City

He also spoke extensively about the development of two of the team's stars – Derek Carr and defensive end .

Derek Carr Is A Player On The Rise

The overarching focus of last week was the NFL hopefuls and how they perform throughout the Combine process, but with over 1,200 credentialed media members in attendance, everything NFL-related is on the table – including the Silver and Black, and particularly quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr was a hot topic of discussion for Head Coach Jack Del Rio and media members alike, so here's what people are saying about the Raiders' quarterback.

Heading Into 2016, The Secondary Will Be Addressed

If the Raiders want to a contender in the AFC West next season, the Silver and Black will need to see improved play from their secondary.

Granted the position group was riddled with injury in 2015, but at season's end the team was near the bottom of the league, allowing 259 passing yards per game.

"We've got to attack our secondary with draft picks and free agents, and we're going to," said Head Coach Del Rio Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're going to add talent to that group and we're going to make it really competitive."

And With The No. 14 Pick In The 2016 NFL Draft…

With the top prospects in college football going through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the conversation inevitably heads towards the NFL Draft.

After going 7-9 in Jack Del Rio's first year in Oakland, the Silver and Black hold the No. 14 pick in this year's draft, and experts from around the league chimed and shared who they thought the Raiders should select in the first round.

One Of The Top DB Prospects In College Football Has History With Amari Cooper

During his two seasons at Ohio State, Eli Apple squared off against his fair share of quality wide receivers, but one player sticks out in his mind as the best he went against.

Amari Cooper.

"Amari Cooper was probably the toughest receiver I ever went against, as far as quickness, and his speed, and how he set up people on his routes," Apple said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

As it's slated now, ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kuiper, Jr., has the cornerback from Ohio State going No.14 overall to the Silver and Black in this year's NFL Draft.

Other Notable Combine Videos:

Advertising