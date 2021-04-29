Sleepers and Stars: Last-minute predictions on 2021 NFL Draft prospects

It's all about the U

For starters, the Hurricanes have developed two first-round talent edge rushers in Jaelen Phillips and Gregory Rosseau. If Phillips and Rosseau are both selected Thursday night, they'll be the first edge rusher tandem to be selected in the first round from the same school since Manny Lawson and Mario Williams of North Carolina State in 2006.

Rosseau has become one of the most polarizing figures in the 2021 NFL Draft after piling up 15.5 sacks in 2019, switching over to the defensive end position from wide receiver. The 6-7, 275 pound athlete won ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year his redshirt freshman season and then sat out last year due to the pandemic. In Rosseau's absence, Phillips picked up the ball for the Hurricane defense, having a stellar junior year, as the UCLA transfer had 45 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. They both also put on a show at their Pro Day, as Phillips ran a 4.56 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. Rosseau ran a 4.66 40-yard dash and posted marks of 30 inches in the vertical jump, 9 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump and 21 reps on the bench press.