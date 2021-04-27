Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2021 at 05:00 PM
The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick. There's sure to be surprises and plenty of excitement throughout the three-day event, so make sure you know how to tune in.

Here's everything you need to know regarding the 2021 NFL Draft.

When is the draft?

Day 1: The first round of the Draft will begin Thursday, April 29, at 5 p.m. PT.

Day 2: The second and third round of the Draft will begin Friday, April 30, 4 p.m. PT.

Day 3: The fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh round will begin Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m. PT.

Where is the draft?

The event will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium — where the Browns play — and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After what's been a difficult year without fans, the NFL will open its doors to 50,000 fans for the Draft.

How to watch the draft:

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders make their picks on ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network, but you can also follow along with updates and news from Raiders.com. By downloading the Raiders App you'll gain access to push notifications, live stream alerts, and various announcements.

How many picks do the Raiders have?

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 79 (Via Arizona), No. 80

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 162 (Via Miami), No. 167 (Via Seattle)

Round 6: No. 200

Stay tuned to Raiders.com and all Raiders platforms for more news and updates regarding the 2021 NFL Draft.

Photos: NFL.com's top 5 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position

View NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' top five prospects at each major position in the 2021 draft class.

Quarterbacks 1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
1 / 60

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 2. Justin Fields - Ohio State
2 / 60

Quarterbacks

2. Justin Fields - Ohio State

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 3. Zach Wilson - BYU
3 / 60

Quarterbacks

3. Zach Wilson - BYU

George Frey/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State
4 / 60

Quarterbacks

4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 5. Mac Jones - Alabama
5 / 60

Quarterbacks

5. Mac Jones - Alabama

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
Running Backs 1. Najee Harris - Alabama
6 / 60

Running Backs

1. Najee Harris - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Running Backs 2. Travis Etienne - Clemson
7 / 60

Running Backs

2. Travis Etienne - Clemson

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press
Running Backs 3. Javonte Williams - North Carolina
8 / 60

Running Backs

3. Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Chris Seward/Associated Press
Running Backs 4. Michael Carter - North Carolina
9 / 60

Running Backs

4. Michael Carter - North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Running Backs 5. Trey Sermon - Ohio State
10 / 60

Running Backs

5. Trey Sermon - Ohio State

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 1. Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
11 / 60

Wide Receivers

1. Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
12 / 60

Wide Receivers

2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 3. DeVonta Smith - Alabama
13 / 60

Wide Receivers

3. DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 4. Kadarius Toney - Florida
14 / 60

Wide Receivers

4. Kadarius Toney - Florida

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 5. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU
15 / 60

Wide Receivers

5. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Tight Ends 1. Kyle Pitts - Florida
16 / 60

Tight Ends

1. Kyle Pitts - Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
Tight Ends 2. Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
17 / 60

Tight Ends

2. Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Tight Ends 3. Hunter Long - Boston College
18 / 60

Tight Ends

3. Hunter Long - Boston College

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Tight Ends 4. Brevin Jordan - Miami
19 / 60

Tight Ends

4. Brevin Jordan - Miami

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Tight Ends 5. Tre' McKitty - Georgia
20 / 60

Tight Ends

5. Tre' McKitty - Georgia

John Raoux/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 1. Penei Sewell - Oregon
21 / 60

Offensive Tackles

1. Penei Sewell - Oregon

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
22 / 60

Offensive Tackles

2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
23 / 60

Offensive Tackles

3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 4. Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
24 / 60

Offensive Tackles

4. Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 5. James Hudson III - Cincinnati
25 / 60

Offensive Tackles

5. James Hudson III - Cincinnati

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 1. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
26 / 60

Interior Blockers

1. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 2. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State
27 / 60

Interior Blockers

2. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 3. Trey Smith - Tennessee
28 / 60

Interior Blockers

3. Trey Smith - Tennessee

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 4. Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma
29 / 60

Interior Blockers

4. Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 5. Landon Dickerson - Alabama
30 / 60

Interior Blockers

5. Landon Dickerson - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami
31 / 60

Edge Defenders

1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami
32 / 60

Edge Defenders

2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 3. Kwity Paye - Michigan
33 / 60

Edge Defenders

3. Kwity Paye - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 4. Carlos Basham Jr. - Wake Forest
34 / 60

Edge Defenders

4. Carlos Basham Jr. - Wake Forest

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 5. Jayson Oweh - Penn State
35 / 60

Edge Defenders

5. Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 1. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
36 / 60

Defensive Tackles

1. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 2. Christian Barmore - Alabama
37 / 60

Defensive Tackles

2. Christian Barmore - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 3. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa
38 / 60

Defensive Tackles

3. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 4. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA
39 / 60

Defensive Tackles

4. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA

Young Kwak/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 5. Jay Tufele - USC
40 / 60

Defensive Tackles

5. Jay Tufele - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Linebackers 1. Micah Parsons - Penn State
41 / 60

Linebackers

1. Micah Parsons - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Linebackers 2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
42 / 60

Linebackers

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore/Associated Press
Linebackers 3. Nick Bolton - Missouri
43 / 60

Linebackers

3. Nick Bolton - Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
Linebackers 4. Jabril Cox - LSU
44 / 60

Linebackers

4. Jabril Cox - LSU

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Linebackers 5. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina
45 / 60

Linebackers

5. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 1. Zaven Collins - Tulsa
46 / 60

Outside Linebackers

1. Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Joey Johnson/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 2. Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
47 / 60

Outside Linebackers

2. Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Michael Woods/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 3. Joseph Ossai - Texas
48 / 60

Outside Linebackers

3. Joseph Ossai - Texas

Austin Gay/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 4. Chris Rumph II - Duke
49 / 60

Outside Linebackers

4. Chris Rumph II - Duke

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 5. Baron Browning - Ohio State
50 / 60

Outside Linebackers

5. Baron Browning - Ohio State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 1. Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
51 / 60

Cornerbacks

1. Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 2. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
52 / 60

Cornerbacks

2. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 3. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
53 / 60

Cornerbacks

3. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Bruce Newman/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 4. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State
54 / 60

Cornerbacks

4. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 5. Elijah Molden - Washington
55 / 60

Cornerbacks

5. Elijah Molden - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Safeties 1. Trevon Moehrig - TCU
56 / 60

Safeties

1. Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
Safeties 2. Jevon Holland - Oregon
57 / 60

Safeties

2. Jevon Holland - Oregon

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Safeties 3. Caden Sterns - Texas
58 / 60

Safeties

3. Caden Sterns - Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Safeties 4. Andre Cisco - Syracuse
59 / 60

Safeties

4. Andre Cisco - Syracuse

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Safeties 5. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State
60 / 60

Safeties

5. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
