Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick. There's sure to be surprises and plenty of excitement throughout the three-day event, so make sure you know how to tune in.

Here's everything you need to know regarding the 2021 NFL Draft.

When is the draft?

Day 1: The first round of the Draft will begin Thursday, April 29, at 5 p.m. PT.

Day 2: The second and third round of the Draft will begin Friday, April 30, 4 p.m. PT.

Day 3: The fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh round will begin Saturday, May 1, at 9 a.m. PT.

Where is the draft?

The event will be hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium — where the Browns play — and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After what's been a difficult year without fans, the NFL will open its doors to 50,000 fans for the Draft.

How to watch the draft:

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders make their picks on ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network, but you can also follow along with updates and news from Raiders.com. By downloading the Raiders App you'll gain access to push notifications, live stream alerts, and various announcements.

How many picks do the Raiders have?

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 79 (Via Arizona), No. 80

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 162 (Via Miami), No. 167 (Via Seattle)

Round 6: No. 200