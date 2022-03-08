2022 Free Agency Primer: A look at the Raiders' unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights players

The new league year kicks off next week on March 16 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the official beginning of the free agency and trading period.
Teams are permitted to contact – and negotiate with – the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents during a two-day negotiating period, which begins March 14 at 9 a.m. PT.
Restricted free agents have until April 22 to sign offer sheets.
As the Silver and Black prep for the 2022 season, take a look at who will become free agents on March 16th
Unrestricted Free Agents (24):
Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted Free Agents (4):
A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer that can come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (2):
Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
