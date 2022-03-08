2022 Free Agency Primer: A look at the Raiders' unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights players

Mar 08, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The new league year kicks off next week on March 16 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the official beginning of the free agency and trading period.

Teams are permitted to contact – and negotiate with – the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents during a two-day negotiating period, which begins March 14 at 9 a.m. PT.

Restricted free agents have until April 22 to sign offer sheets.

As the Silver and Black prep for the 2022 season, take a look at who will become free agents on March 16th, and stay up to date on all of the Raiders' free agency moves with the Raiders app and @raiders social.

Unrestricted Free Agents (24):

Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

RB Peyton Barber

TE Derek Carrier

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

CB Brandon Facyson

DT Johnathan Hankins

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

G Richie Incognito

WR DeSean Jackson

DT Quinton Jefferson

WR Zay Jones

LB Marquel Lee

QB Marcus Mariota

C Nick Martin

DT Gerald McCoy

LB Nicholas Morrow

LB Patrick Onwuasor

T Brandon Parker

DT Darius Philon

RB Jalen Richard

G Jordan Simmons

DT Solomon Thomas

CB Desmond Trufant

LB Kyle Wilber

LB K.J. Wright

Restricted Free Agents (4):

A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer that can come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

T Jackson Barton

FB Alec Ingold

S Dallin Leavitt

CB Keisean Nixon

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (2):

Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

TE Nick Bowers

S Roderic Teamer

Future Opponents: 2022

Preview the Raiders' 2022 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: October 17, 2021
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: October 17, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Last meeting at Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last meeting at Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: December 12, 2021
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 4, 2021
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 4, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Last meeting at Los Angeles (St. Louis): November 30, 2014.
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at Los Angeles (St. Louis): November 30, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at New Orleans: September 11, 2016
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at New Orleans: September 11, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Last meeting at Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last meeting at Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Last meeting at Seattle: November 2, 2014
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting at Seattle: November 2, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Last meeting at Tennessee: September 10, 2017
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Last meeting at Tennessee: September 10, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
