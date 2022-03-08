2022 Free Agency Primer: A look at the Raiders' unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights players

The new league year kicks off next week on March 16 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the official beginning of the free agency and trading period.

Teams are permitted to contact – and negotiate with – the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents during a two-day negotiating period, which begins March 14 at 9 a.m. PT.

Restricted free agents have until April 22 to sign offer sheets.