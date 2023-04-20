Raiders fan and breast cancer survivor to announce a Day 3 pick at 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL is celebrating inspirational fans all over the globe throughout the 2023 Draft, with many having the chance to announce selections for their favorite team either on stage or remotely.

Raiders fan Jan Thomas, a cancer survivor, will be announcing one of the Silver and Black's Day 3 selections.

Thomas was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 at the age 55 after undergoing her first mammogram. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, today, Thomas is cancer free

"She credits the Raiders as a big part of her cancer journey," per the league's press release, "as her family was her support system and they watched football together – which got her through her hardest days. She found healing in every game she watched with her family."

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.