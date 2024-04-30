A glance at some intriguing Raiders UDFA additions

The Las Vegas Raiders announced their 2024 undrafted free agent signings at the conclusion of the NFL Draft last Saturday.
The list of 17 players included eight offensive and nine defensive players who'll fight for a spot on the upcoming roster starting with rookie minicamp next week. Here's a look at a few of the most notable UDFA signings among this group.
Carter Bradley, quarterback, South Alabama
Bradley had a relatively quiet college career, playing 22 games in four years at Toledo, before transferring to South Alabama in 2022. He took the reins over in Mobile, Alabama, and took the school to new heights immediately.
The Jaguars went 17-9 and earned two bowl game berths with Bradley as their starting quarterback. He also broke school records in passing yards (3,326), completions (276) and touchdowns (28) in 2022. He followed up with 2,660 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while completing nearly 68 percent of his throws in his senior season. Bradley was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt following his record-breaking season at South Alabama and received an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl at his school's home stadium in Mobile.
"Compounding Bradley's appeal as a pocket operator is his arm strength," said Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network analyst. "The South Alabama QB has a great arm and can drive velocity to all levels of the field. He stays on schedule in the short and intermediate ranges, and can heft throws past deep coverage when shot opportunities arise."
Bradley is the son of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who served in the same role for the Raiders during the 2021 season.
Jake Johanning, guard, Furman
Here is one of the top FCS prospects who could prove to be a sneaky commodity for the Raiders.
Johanning provides versatility, with the ability to play guard and center. He had a breakout junior season with the Furman Paladins, being named First-Team All-Southern Conference by coaches and media and Second-Team AFCA All-America. In 2023, he won SoCon's Jacobs Blocking Award, which is presented annually to the conference's top offensive lineman, while not allowing a single sack the entirety of the season.
"Four-year starter with LG/RG versatility. Strong lower half to anchor," said James Fragoza, Pro Football Network analyst. "Functionally athletic and in control as a puller. Possesses natural leverage at 6'2". Keeps his head on a swivel in pass pro."
Andrew Coker, tackle, TCU
Coker enjoyed a decorated football career in the state of Texas, recruited out of high school as one of the top players in the state and playing a pivotal role in the Horned Frogs' 13-2 season in 2022.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder appeared in 27 games for TCU, including 15 starts his junior year that included the school's first CFB National Championship game appearance and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Michigan. Last season, he received a 73.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, allowing one sack in 435 pass blocking snaps. He was named Honorable-Mention All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023.
"Coker is a decent athlete who can mirror the rush and get out into space in the run game," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. "He plays with pretty good technique and quality hand usage, but sustaining his block and neutralizing NFL power merchants still needs proof of concept."
Ron Stone Jr., edge rusher, Washington State
The former Cougars defender has NFL pedigree as his father, Ron Stone Sr., was an All-Pro guard and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys. Now the UDFA is trying to forge his own path in the trenches as an edge rusher.
He immediately saw playing time as a freshman at Washington State, notching 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in 14 games. He had two seasons with five sacks (2021, 2023). In total, he received two All-Pac-12 Conference Team selections.
"Stand-up rush linebacker prospect and team captain who comes from NFL bloodline," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. "Stone ran decently and displayed good-lower body explosion at his pro day. ... He plays hard and gives good effort against much bigger blockers."
Amari Gainer, edge rusher, North Carolina
Gainer found success at two top schools in the ACC throughout his collegiate career, playing at Florida State for four seasons before transferring to North Carolina as a graduate student.
The Tallahassee, Florida, native came out the gate swinging as a freshman for the Seminoles, racking up career-highs in sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (seven) and total tackles (69). He made a similar impact at UNC in 2023, playing all 13 games and totaling 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two pass deflections. In his last college game in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, he had three tackles and forced a fumble against West Virginia.
