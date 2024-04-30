 Skip to main content
A glance at some intriguing Raiders UDFA additions

Apr 30, 2024 at 02:45 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders announced their 2024 undrafted free agent signings at the conclusion of the NFL Draft last Saturday.

The list of 17 players included eight offensive and nine defensive players who'll fight for a spot on the upcoming roster starting with rookie minicamp next week. Here's a look at a few of the most notable UDFA signings among this group.

Carter Bradley, quarterback, South Alabama

Bradley had a relatively quiet college career, playing 22 games in four years at Toledo, before transferring to South Alabama in 2022. He took the reins over in Mobile, Alabama, and took the school to new heights immediately.

The Jaguars went 17-9 and earned two bowl game berths with Bradley as their starting quarterback. He also broke school records in passing yards (3,326), completions (276) and touchdowns (28) in 2022. He followed up with 2,660 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while completing nearly 68 percent of his throws in his senior season. Bradley was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt following his record-breaking season at South Alabama and received an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl at his school's home stadium in Mobile.

"Compounding Bradley's appeal as a pocket operator is his arm strength," said Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network analyst. "The South Alabama QB has a great arm and can drive velocity to all levels of the field. He stays on schedule in the short and intermediate ranges, and can heft throws past deep coverage when shot opportunities arise."

Bradley is the son of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who served in the same role for the Raiders during the 2021 season.

Jake Johanning, guard, Furman

Here is one of the top FCS prospects who could prove to be a sneaky commodity for the Raiders.

Johanning provides versatility, with the ability to play guard and center. He had a breakout junior season with the Furman Paladins, being named First-Team All-Southern Conference by coaches and media and Second-Team AFCA All-America. In 2023, he won SoCon's Jacobs Blocking Award, which is presented annually to the conference's top offensive lineman, while not allowing a single sack the entirety of the season.

"Four-year starter with LG/RG versatility. Strong lower half to anchor," said James Fragoza, Pro Football Network analyst. "Functionally athletic and in control as a puller. Possesses natural leverage at 6'2". Keeps his head on a swivel in pass pro."

Andrew Coker, tackle, TCU

Coker enjoyed a decorated football career in the state of Texas, recruited out of high school as one of the top players in the state and playing a pivotal role in the Horned Frogs' 13-2 season in 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder appeared in 27 games for TCU, including 15 starts his junior year that included the school's first CFB National Championship game appearance and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Michigan. Last season, he received a 73.3 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, allowing one sack in 435 pass blocking snaps. He was named Honorable-Mention All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023.

"Coker is a decent athlete who can mirror the rush and get out into space in the run game," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. "He plays with pretty good technique and quality hand usage, but sustaining his block and neutralizing NFL power merchants still needs proof of concept."

Ron Stone Jr., edge rusher, Washington State

The former Cougars defender has NFL pedigree as his father, Ron Stone Sr., was an All-Pro guard and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys. Now the UDFA is trying to forge his own path in the trenches as an edge rusher.

He immediately saw playing time as a freshman at Washington State, notching 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in 14 games. He had two seasons with five sacks (2021, 2023). In total, he received two All-Pac-12 Conference Team selections.

"Stand-up rush linebacker prospect and team captain who comes from NFL bloodline," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. "Stone ran decently and displayed good-lower body explosion at his pro day. ... He plays hard and gives good effort against much bigger blockers."

Amari Gainer, edge rusher, North Carolina

Gainer found success at two top schools in the ACC throughout his collegiate career, playing at Florida State for four seasons before transferring to North Carolina as a graduate student.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native came out the gate swinging as a freshman for the Seminoles, racking up career-highs in sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (seven) and total tackles (69). He made a similar impact at UNC in 2023, playing all 13 games and totaling 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two pass deflections. In his last college game in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, he had three tackles and forced a fumble against West Virginia.

news

Raiders rookies get their jersey numbers

A look at the numbers the 25 Silver and Black rookies will be sporting.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise presented by Seaside Events in March 2025

This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Raiders fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring Raiders Alumni and multiple events and activities.
news

Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23).
news

An inside look at Brock Bowers' first day with the Las Vegas Raiders

It was a busy 24 hours for the No. 13 overall pick, going from a draft party at his home in California to touring Allegiant Stadium.

gallery

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.30.24

Apr 30, 2024

Get an exclusive look at photos from the Silver and Black's phase two of their offseason program.
news

A glance at some intriguing Raiders UDFA additions

Apr 30, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders announced 17 undrafted free agent signings at the conclusion of the NFL Draft last Saturday.
news

Raiders rookies get their jersey numbers

Apr 30, 2024

A look at the numbers the 25 Silver and Black rookies will be sporting.
audio

The picks are in! Reacting to the Raiders' 2024 NFL Draft Class

Apr 30, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis recap the 2024 NFL Draft and break down the Raiders' draft class.
gallery

Photos: Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024

Take a look at photos of newly signed free agent, wide receiver Michael Gallup.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce inaugural Raiders Fan Cruise presented by Seaside Events in March 2025

Apr 30, 2024

This once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience will take loyal Raiders fans on an interactive, football-themed adventure featuring Raiders Alumni and multiple events and activities.
news

Raiders sign WR Michael Gallup

Apr 30, 2024

Gallup joins the Silver and Black after spending the last six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-23).
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes in-person callbacks

Apr 30, 2024

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to get an exclusive look at the Raiderettes in-person callbacks for the 2024 Auditions.
video

Brock Bowers is excited to join the Silver and Black | My Draft Story

Apr 29, 2024

Watch as tight end Brock Bowers recaps what it was like being selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
gallery

Offseason Program: Monday 4.29.24

Apr 29, 2024

The Raiders hit the practice field and weight room for offseason workouts at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

An inside look at Brock Bowers' first day with the Las Vegas Raiders

Apr 29, 2024

It was a busy 24 hours for the No. 13 overall pick, going from a draft party at his home in California to touring Allegiant Stadium.
video

Highlights: Raiders select cornerback M.J. Devonshire | 2024 NFL Draft 

Apr 29, 2024

Watch highlights from new Raiders cornerback M.J. Devonshire.
