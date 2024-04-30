A glance at some intriguing Raiders UDFA additions

Carter Bradley, quarterback, South Alabama

Bradley had a relatively quiet college career, playing 22 games in four years at Toledo, before transferring to South Alabama in 2022. He took the reins over in Mobile, Alabama, and took the school to new heights immediately.

The Jaguars went 17-9 and earned two bowl game berths with Bradley as their starting quarterback. He also broke school records in passing yards (3,326), completions (276) and touchdowns (28) in 2022. He followed up with 2,660 passing yards and 19 touchdowns while completing nearly 68 percent of his throws in his senior season. Bradley was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt following his record-breaking season at South Alabama and received an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl at his school's home stadium in Mobile.

"Compounding Bradley's appeal as a pocket operator is his arm strength," said Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network analyst. "The South Alabama QB has a great arm and can drive velocity to all levels of the field. He stays on schedule in the short and intermediate ranges, and can heft throws past deep coverage when shot opportunities arise."