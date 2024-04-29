What They're Saying: Media weighs in on Raiders draft

Analysis: "The Raiders landed one of my favorite players in this entire draft in tight end Brock Bowers, nabbing my third-ranked prospect at no. 13. Bowers doesn't solve the team's quarterback problem, of course, but he does help the team's two bridge QB options in Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell (one of whom now appears a lock to start for the team in 2024) as a yards-after-the-catch creator and chains-mover in the passing game. The selection of interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson should help the team's offense as well. He's a mauler and tone-setter at guard or center. Las Vegas added depth to their roster in the form of tackle Delmar Glaze, corner Decamerion Richardson, and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. And it's going to be worth watching sixth-round running back Dylan Laube, who could bring some electricity to the offense as a pass-catching mismatch creator out of the backfield."