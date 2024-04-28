Tom Telesco recaps his first NFL Draft as Raiders general manager

As the NFL Draft comes to a close, Tom Telesco and his staff drafted eight players they hope can make an impact.

While this was Telesco's first draft with a new team in over a decade, he feels the process went seamlessly. A huge emphasis was made on finding players who fit the identity that Antonio Pierce is trying to create as head coach. An identity in which the roster is constructed of hard-nosed, gritty players – revitalizing the Raiders way.

"AP was great to work with through the whole three days," Telesco said following the conclusion of Day 3. "Even watching how Brandon Yeargan, Champ Kelly and JoJo Wooden all worked together was really satisfying. We're going to get a lot better in the next couple of years once we work with each other a lot more. ... All in all, I was pretty impressed with everybody."