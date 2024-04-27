Raiders select S Trey Taylor in seventh round with No. 223 pick

The Silver and Black added to the defense by selecting safety Trey Taylor with the No. 223 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The defensive back started all 13 games for Air Force this past season, tying for the team lead in interceptions (three, one returned for a touchdown) while also totaling 74 tackles. He became the first player in Air Force's history to win the Jim Thorpe Award (2023), given to the nation's top college defensive back, and earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors.