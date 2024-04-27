 Skip to main content
Raiders select S Trey Taylor in seventh round with No. 223 pick

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:06 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Silver and Black added to the defense by selecting safety Trey Taylor with the No. 223 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The defensive back started all 13 games for Air Force this past season, tying for the team lead in interceptions (three, one returned for a touchdown) while also totaling 74 tackles. He became the first player in Air Force's history to win the Jim Thorpe Award (2023), given to the nation's top college defensive back, and earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors.

Draft Pick: Safety Trey Taylor

With the 223rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected safety Trey Taylor.

S Trey Taylor Seventh Round (223rd Pick Overall) Air Force
S Trey Taylor Seventh Round (223rd Pick Overall) Air Force
S Trey Taylor Seventh Round (223rd Pick Overall) Air Force
S Trey Taylor Seventh Round (223rd Pick Overall) Air Force
S Trey Taylor Seventh Round (223rd Pick Overall) Air Force
S Trey Taylor Seventh Round (223rd Pick Overall) Air Force
