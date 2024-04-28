Introducing the 2024 Raiders Draft Class

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and eight players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Let's recap the Silver and Black's 2024 draft class.
Round 1
No. 13 overall pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Round 2
No. 44 overall pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, G, Oregon
Round 3
No. 77 overall pick: DJ Glaze, T, Maryland
Round 4
No. 112 overall pick: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
Round 5
No. 148 overall pick: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Round 6
No. 208 overall pick: Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
Round 7
No. 223 overall pick: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
No. 229 overall pick: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pitt
