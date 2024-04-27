Tommy Eichenberg describes his love for football as 'unmatched'

He began to make a name for himself in his junior season, leading his team and the conference in solo tackles. The All-American also came up big in the 2022 Rose Bowl, with 17 tackles in a Defensive MVP showing against Utah. The linebacker believes the pressure that came with being a Buckeye helped mold who he is as a player.

"I know that I played football at the highest level in college at Ohio State where the expectations are so high, and someone is trying to take your spot and if you don't show up, your spot is on the line," he said. "I think it's helped me so much and I think it will help me in future."

As Eichenberg arrives to Las Vegas, it will be back to square one for the rookie. He'll have ample competition to push him in the linebacking corps consisting of Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson and 2023 sixth-rounder Amari Burney. Nevertheless, competition is something he embraces within the game he truly loves.

"Something that I told a lot of the teams is my love for the game is unmatched," Eichenberg said. "There's nothing else I want to do right now in my life. It's hard to turn it off, but I love the game. I'm always around it, always just trying to learn. I can't even name all the things I've done back in college that just revolved around football because I love the game so much.