Tommy Eichenberg selected by Raiders with the 148th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders went after linebacker Tommy Eichenberg from Ohio State with their fifth-round pick.

The Buckeyes linebacker enjoyed a decorated collegiate career, playing in 37 games with two exceptional bowl game performances. He was the 2022 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP in Ohio State's victory over Utah. That season, he also led the Big Ten in total tackles and was named First-Team All-Big Ten Conference, First-Team All PFF and Second-Team AP All-American.