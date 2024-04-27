Player Profile: Get to know LB Tommy Eichenberg

2. The 6-foot-2, 233 pound linebacker's most notable game came in the 2022 Rose Bowl, where Ohio State defeated Utah, 48-45. Eichenberg set a Rose Bowl-record and career-high of 17 tackles, including 11 solo stops – ultimately being awarded the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP.

"Eichenberg is passionate and tough with the desired mindset of an inside linebacker," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote when examining Eichenberg as a prospect. "While he plays with good physicality at the point of attack, he's more of a fit-and-fill linebacker than one who will make plays and disrupt what the offense is trying to do in the run game."