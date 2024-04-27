Player Profile: Get to know LB Tommy Eichenberg

1. A three-year starter and two-time captain at Ohio State, Eichenberg played in 41 games (27 starts) for the Buckeyes. Over five seasons, he recorded 268 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two interceptions and five passes defensed. In 2023, he was named the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and earned First-Team All-Big Ten Conference honors.
2. The 6-foot-2, 233 pound linebacker's most notable game came in the 2022 Rose Bowl, where Ohio State defeated Utah, 48-45. Eichenberg set a Rose Bowl-record and career-high of 17 tackles, including 11 solo stops – ultimately being awarded the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP.
"Eichenberg is passionate and tough with the desired mindset of an inside linebacker," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote when examining Eichenberg as a prospect. "While he plays with good physicality at the point of attack, he's more of a fit-and-fill linebacker than one who will make plays and disrupt what the offense is trying to do in the run game."
3. Eichenberg will enter the league prepped with a little extra advice from his older brother. Liam, an offensive lineman out of Notre Dame, was the Dolphins' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is entering his fourth season as part of the team's offensive line.
"Liam told me, just be yourself really," Tommy said at the Combine in March, per Dayton Daily News. "He's like, 'Look man, you love football. Just be yourself and you'll be alright.'"
With the 148th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.