Raiders select Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 44th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 44th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jackson Powers-Johnson from the University of Oregon.
The O-lineman started 27 games for the Oregon Ducks, enjoying a decorated collegiate career. He's the first Pac-12 player in history to win the Rimington Trophy, given annual to the best center in college football. He didn't allow a sack his entire three years as a Duck, and earned a 90.6 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.
Along with being part of an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, he was First Team Associated Press All-American his junior season.
With the 44th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.