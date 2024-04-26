Player Profile: Get to know TE Brock Bowers

"[Bowers] plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he's highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays," Zierlein wrote. "Bowers' secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch. He'll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle's, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside."