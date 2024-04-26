Player Profile: Get to know TE Brock Bowers

1. Bowers, raised in Napa, California, was a jack-of-all-trades on his high school football team, playing tight end, running back, wide receiver, linebacker and kick returner. He was ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the nation by 247sports.com. He helped lead Napa High School to a 7-4 record in his junior season (2019), and was named the 2019 Napa Valley Register All-Napa County Football Player of the Year.
2. At 6-foot-3, 243 pounds, Bowers has been likened to the 49ers' talented TE George Kittle by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"[Bowers] plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he's highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays," Zierlein wrote. "Bowers' secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch. He'll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle's, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside."
3. Bowers was a standout at Georgia, earning First Team All-American honors three times – the third player in program history to accomplish the feat. He also became the first back-to-back winner of the John Mackey Award (2022, 2023), given to the nation's top tight end.
In 40 career games over three seasons, Bowers totaled 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He holds the school record for single-season receiving touchdowns with 13, set in 2021.
The tight end is the fifth player out of Georgia to be drafted by the Raiders.
4. The tight end comes from quite an athletic family as both his parents were student-athletes. His mother, DeAnna, was an All-American softball player at Utah State, while his father, Warren, played center for the Aggies. Additionally, Bowers' sister, Brianna, played softball at Sacramento State.
